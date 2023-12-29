How to avoid accidents with lithium ion batteries

Since their introduction to the market in the 1990s, lithium-ion batteries have become a popular source of energy suitable for electric bicycles and scooters, which have become a fast and cheap means of transportation in our community. However, they have become a lethal weapon that causes fires. We spoke to an expert about how we can prevent fire if we use them.

The growing wave of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is increasingly getting out of control in the city.

But what exactly is causing so many fires?

“No battery explodes unless you put the correct charger on that battery,” says Victor De León, owner of Victor’s Bike Repair.

For bicycle expert Victor De León, electric bicycles and their lithium-ion batteries are not inherently unsafe, but the way they are typically used and charged does present serious risks.

“We have a professional charger here that has two lights, when the battery is charging it turns red, and it is automatically fully charged, you see, no more current flows to the battery. These other chargers do not have that system, that is the problem and that is where the explosion occurs,” says De León.

The batteries are made up of dozens of cells, almost the size of a double AA cell and are packed very close together; If these come into contact, they cause a short circuit.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten… you are talking about 30 batteries, one of which explodes, they explode in series, pam pam pam, they strike in series,” adds De Lion.

All the energy stored in the battery is quickly released, sometimes causing fires, injuries and fatalities.

“And you can hear the noise of the fan that is cooling the charger so that no explosion occurs, on the other hand, this is a charger with a poor quality fan,” says the bicycle expert.

De León insists that you do not repair anything yourself, since when they begin to fail, people often disassemble them without having the knowledge about them.

“We start opening these batteries without knowing the system, sometimes this switcher It is damaged and they want to open it to change it, without knowing about electricity and the wires stick together and the explosion occurs,” he adds.

Following all safety guidelines and recommendations from e-bike manufacturers, being present while charging the device, and not charging it while you sleep, and purchasing from a store where you know they use brand name batteries is essential if you are thinking about getting one.

“Do not buy things on the Internet without knowing the amperage of that battery, please, that is what is causing the fires here in New York City,” concludes De León.

These fires occur without warning, grow quickly, and are difficult to extinguish.