How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Miami

This is the phrase that we will hear repeatedly this coming weekend, Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th, and that, from the heart of Coral Gables , Miracle Mile, will expand throughout Miami. A day when residents and visitors promise to wear their best green clothes and head to the nearest Irish pub to drink stout, and eat Irish sausages and mashed potatoes.

If you want to try the best Irish food, enjoy an unforgettable beer tasting, listen to live music, and dance to the best DJs, you have to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at John Martin’s, said Frank Hondares, manager of the Irish restaurant and pub, established as an emblem of the city of Coral Gables thanks to its 35 years of tradition in Miami.

About the festival

Celebrating its 31st annual John Martins St. Patrick’s Day Festival, the popular pub promises to double the fortunes of Miamians with two days of Irish fun, beginning at 2 pm on Saturday, March 16.

An unmissable event that constitutes the most internationalized Irish celebration in the world, which curiously has as its protagonist a non-canonized saint of English – and not Irish – origin, called Maewyn Succat, not Patrick.

The festival will feature delicious JohnMartin’s dishes, including Irish fan favorites like Bangers & Mash, Fish & Chips, JohnMartin’s Classic Irish BBQ Wings and much more. We will also have an all-day drink special that includes a free Harp Lager with the purchase of any shot of Irish Whiskey, announced Frank Hondares.

Founded in 1989, John Martin’s is one of the most emblematic meeting points and restaurants in Miami. The place stands out for representing the legacy of its founders, John Clarke and Martin Lynch, who conceived it as a typical Irish pub, and because it has managed to evolve by providing an unparalleled fusion-style gastronomic offer, and a cocktail bar inspired by the unique melting pot of Miami. .

We continue to expand our offer, but without neglecting our DNA. We currently have our Lucky Hour (or Happy Hour), from 4 pm to 7 pm Monday to Friday. Time period in which diners can enjoy Irish whiskey, Irish beer, proseccoand half-price wine, in addition to a culinary offer specially designed for Lucky Hour, said Frank Hondares, who also highlighted that the pub offers Martini Night On The Mile every Thursday from 7pm, with its John Martinis only 8 dollars.

“This is the best option for a girls’ night out with delicious food, drinks and more in the heart of Miracle Mile,” he added.

Over the place

Redesigned by the award-winning Bigtime Design Studios, John Martin’s has two floors and 7,000 square feet that pay homage to the original Irish pub, but are now fused with a cozy, contemporary and very familiar atmosphere.

In addition, it offers more than 352 types of whisky, among which Irish, Scottish, and Japanese brands stand out, and it has the catalog of the most popular Irish beers in Miami.

Celebration of San Patricio Day

When: Saturday, March 16 from 2 pm to 12 am, and Sunday, March 17 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: John Martin’s | 253 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Cost: Free assistance.

Appetizer: click here

To learn more about the place visit www.johnmartinsmiami.com or the Instagram profile @johnmartinsmiami.