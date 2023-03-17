How to gamble away trust / editorial by Theresa Martus on electoral reform

BERLINER MORGENPOST

Changes to electoral law are tricky operations: those elected decide on the rules of the game for the next elections and thus also, to a certain extent, on their own fate. Those in power now determine how it will be distributed in the future. That requires a special sense of fairness and democratic decency, every time. The current reform is no exception. But after the decision of the Bundestag on Friday, it must be said that the traffic light coalition collapsed during this balancing act.

Two points are problematic. On the one hand, the answer given by the coalition partners to the growing number of overhang mandates and the resulting equalization mandates: the reform solves the fact that the proportion of first and second votes often does not match by shifting the weight towards the second votes. If overhang mandates arise, some of the directly elected candidates will simply be unlucky in the future – they will not move into parliament. If no one is then elected from their constituencies via the lists, entire regions could be left without a direct contact person in the Bundestag.

Among other things, several constituencies in East Germany, where trust in democracy is on shaky ground, would be affected. It is questionable whether this is a service to democracy.

Much more serious, however, is a change that the SPD, Greens and FDP added in the last few meters in a hurry: the elimination of the basic mandate clause. This currently stipulates that a party can also sit in parliament with the size of a parliamentary group if it has received less than five percent of the votes but at least three direct mandates.

If this rule is now dropped, it will affect two parties in particular: On the one hand, Die Linke, for which the 2021 clause was the lifeline for its continued existence as a parliamentary group after a 4.9 percent result. And the CSU – which had won all direct mandates in Bavaria in 2021 except for Munich-South, but extrapolated to the federal government only 5.2 percent of the votes. A little less next time, and she too would be out of the Bundestag. A change that primarily endangers two out of four opposition parties, implemented against the explicit advice of experts – that is a fundamental flaw in the new electoral law, and it almost provokes the perception that the traffic light parties are not only concerned with politics to find the best solution as impartially as possible. This decision is likely to undermine the legitimacy of the whole urgently needed project.

Ironically, the CSU, however, which is now striking the shrillest tones in its criticism in the dispute over the electoral law reform (there is talk of “abuse of power” and “rogue state”, for example, just to quote Secretary General Martin Huber), is not in its new situation innocent. For several years and Union-led election periods, the party blocked all attempts to find a way to a smaller Bundestag by consensus, also to the displeasure of colleagues in the CDU.

But the traffic light cannot justify its own mistakes with the omissions and egoism of others. The CSU will not hesitate to include this reform in the playlist of their campaign hits, in a loop until the beginning of October. If that then sticks in people’s heads, the traffic light parties mainly have themselves to blame.

