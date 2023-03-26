How to generate a valuable brand in the real estate sector?

He real estate is facing a great opportunity to help people find a space according to their needs and possibilities, which becomes relevant if one takes into account that by 2050 it is estimated that the population in Mexico will reach 150 million people. .

According to the Tasvaluo firm, although the question of how to become a valuable brand is something that every company would like to resolve, the firms in the real estate they are not exempt from that.

The firm refers data from the National Statistical Directory of Economic Unitswhich records that, until November 2022, there were 7,263 real estate economic units and real estate brokers.

In this context, the firm focused on consulting, valuation and real estate dating He pointed out that there are three elements of valuation of a real estate brand, which influence to generate a value name:

Prestige: This point refers to the housing prototypes that a development offers, such as a good architectural design (and even the prestige of the firm of the firm that designed a development), the quality of the materials, the offer, quality and coherence of amenities regarding the socioeconomic segment to which a product is directed, among others. Generate sustainable housing environments: This aspect covers security inside and outside the development, the social and experiential environment, that is, that the design of the project and its common areas, its density, amenities, services and other elements allow a lasting quality of life over time for its residents. residents, which contributes to the prestige and appreciation of the brand. Economic-financial sustainability: This point refers to the intention of being part of the real estate cycles of the brand by both developers and customers.

For Tasvaluo, this is extremely important in an environment where it is estimated that more than 6.5 million new homes will be required for the future, in addition to the fact that 12.6 million homes will require partial or total remodeling.

in favor of the environment

Another of the actions that could generate value from a real estate brand It is the work in favor of the environment.

“He real estate in 2023 it should promote the development of sustainable homes to take advantage of the resources of the environment and improve the quality of life of families, generating surplus value in the future in both ways,” said the firm.

Tasvaluo refers that, according to figures from the National Housing Commissionthe construction sector in Mexico emits half of the pollution generated in the country.

“The recommendation to build a valuable brand in Mexico is that companies should design business models that allow them to offer both competitive and quality products, as well as real estate developments sustainable in their different areas, this, trying to maintain an economic-financial health over time”, said Mauricio Domínguez Martínez, director of data at Tasvaluo.