How to have a stronger and longer lasting erection? These are the best 10 recommendations from experts

There are more and more men who are having problems maintaining an erection. The current lifestyle, full of pressures, means that more and more men come to the consultation to solve their problems to maintain the erection.

There are certain habits that can improve erections so that they are stronger and longer lasting, according to Men’s Health.

How to have a stronger and longer lasting erection?

1. Kegel exercises

These exercises are normally recommended for patients who suffer from premature ejaculation. However, it has been proven that erections improve with these exercises, since they strengthen the pelvic floor and the perineal muscles. Therefore, having a quick and prolonged erection will only depend on the person.

2. Lose weight

El overweight this is a very important factor to bear in mind if we want to maintain a strong erection without taking medication. The physical exercise added to the balanced diet guarantees a strong erection without taking medication. There Journal of the American Medical Association recommends decreasing 10% of body weight to achieve an improvement in erections.

3. Leave the cigarettes

Smoking is one of the main causes of impotence. According to some studies, smoking increases the risk of suffering from erection problems by 60%, and by 40% of men who suffer from them are smokers.

There is a demonstrated relationship between the number of cigarettes smoked in a day and the risk of erection problems.

4. Drink less coffee

It seems that caffeine produces a series of pharmacological effects that cause the relaxation of the helicine arteries and the cavernous smooth muscle of the penis, which increases the blood flow responsible for erections.

The study at the University of Texas at Houston found that men who consumed more caffeine had a lower risk of erectile dysfunction. But apparently, its excess also avoids having stronger erections.



On the other hand, the same study concluded that taking more than three cups could have negative effects on health in the medium term.

5. Avoid sugar

Did you know that half of the men who suffer from diabetes are impotent? Only now this would be a good reason to control blood sugar.

Diabetes increases by 3 the risk of suffering from erectile dysfunction because this disease causes damage to nerves, circulation and erectile tissues.

Control the sugar you eat through a series of foods, especially processed ones.

The damage in these last ones causes the muscle fibers of the penis to not be able to relax properly, so that the member cannot fill up during the erection.

6. Walk fast

Several studies have revealed that your erection problems are reduced to a mitad if you take a quick walk of three kilometers each day. This improves circulation and blood flow, in addition to helping to release endorphins that make your well-being much easier.

Performing an exercise routine, such as walking or running, improves your health and helps you lose weight, according to experts.

7. Bostezar

Both the erection and the bumps are controlled by nitric oxide. Released in the brain, it travels to the neurons that control the opening of the mouth and breathing, to then travel down the spinal cord to the blood vessels that feed the penis.

So putting it on from time to time can help prepare the neurochemical pathways that lead to good and strong erections.

Bostezar makes more blood flow through the brain.

8. Work stress

According to the WHO, 1 out of 8 people suffer from some mental disorder. It is estimated that 70% of sexual relationships under the effects of stress are null or practically unsatisfactory.

9. Las encias

Washing your teeth well is also related to your performance in sex. There British Dental Health Foundation reports that four out of five men with erectile dysfunction also have periodontal diseases.

Patients with periodontitis are more likely to experience erectile dysfunction than periodontally healthy patients.

10. Sleep well

Las nocturnal erections involuntary serve the pen to recharge dicks, to oxygenate all the organs involved in the erection. How many more erections do you have at night, better. So the 8 hours of sleep are still more recommended if it fits.

