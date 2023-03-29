Do you need to install Windows 10 on one or more machines but don’t remember how to do it? No problem, the process is very simple, I’ll show you step-by-step how to do it.

If at any time you have any questions, feel free to ask us in the comments and we will respond as soon as possible. Without further ado, let’s install Windows 10.

How to INSTALL Windows 10 FREE

The installation process is extensive – it can take up to 1 hour, depending on the speed of your computer, but just follow the steps very carefully and success is guaranteed.

1. Get a Pendrive of at least 8 GB

The first thing you’ll need is a flash drive of at least 8 GB, but we recommend a 16 GB model for ease of use (and the price is worth it, too). Data on this USB stick will be erased during the tutorial, so save any important files first!

2. Download the Installation Tool

This step is very simple, just go in this link and click on Download the tool now to download it, it is a very small file and it should take a few seconds to download it, this of course will depend on your internet speed. If the link above doesn’t work just type it into Google Download Windows 10 and enter the Microsoft website link.

3. Open the Media Creation Tool and follow the steps

The name of the tool you just downloaded is called Media Creation Tool, is the official Windows installation tool. Let’s open it to proceed with the next steps of the tutorial.

On the first screen just click on Accept or To acceptthis will change according to the language your machine is using;

Accept the terms and click Next

After accepting the terms, the tool will start organizing the processes to create Windows 10 Installation media. On this second page you should select the second option to create Windows 10 Installation media, the first option will just upgrade your PC;



Select the second option

Now we can modify language, windows edition and architecture. It is highly recommended that you use the 64-bit architecture. click in advance;



Here choose language and version (32-bit or 64-bit)

On the fourth tab you must select the first option to choose your pendrive to create the Windows installation media, remember to connect the pendrive to the PC before proceeding to the next step;



Select the first option and have the pendrive connected to the PC

Here you should see your unit connected to the computer, if it doesn’t appear there is no problem, just click on Update list that the same shall appear;



Select your pendrive, we recommend having only 1 plugged into your computer

From here, the tool will start downloading the necessary files and turning your USB stick into Windows 10 installation media. There’s nothing else to do but wait for this process to complete. You can use your PC normally while the tool is doing the tasks;



Let the tool download and configure everything, when finished click “Finish”

When the process is complete, just click on Finish or Finish.

Restart the PC and select the USB stick as the main boot in the BIOS

Now we have to enter the computer’s BIOS. To do this, restart your computer. While it turns back on (with the black screen), repeatedly press the keys Of the or Delete on your keyboard. If that doesn’t work, try the F10, F11 and F12 keys (when in doubt, press all three at the same time, repeatedly);



Go to Boot tab in BIOS

Upon entering the BIOS, find the tab Boot and find where is located the Boot Option 1 or Boot Option 1 or something like thatthat’s where you select your pendrive to start installing Windows;



Go to Boot Option 1 and select your Pendrive

After selecting your pendrive as the primary boot option, just press the F10 button on your keyboard to save the modifications, a message will appear on your screen, click on Ok and the computer should restart again.



Press F10 on keyboard and click Ok to save and restart

Installing Windows 10

Now that we’ve selected our USB stick as the primary Boot option, we’re going to start installing Windows 10. In our case, we were given the option to choose a 32-Bit or 64-Bit installation, as I mentioned at the beginning of the Tutorial. We will choose the 64-Bit option.



Select the desired version (32-bit or 64-bit)

After selecting the desired option above, we will start installing it. The language options were already chosen at the beginning of our tutorial by the Media Creation Tool, so there shouldn’t be anything here that we should change, click on Continue.



The settings have already been made in the Media Creation Tool, click “Next”

On the second tab just click on Install now or Install Now.



Clique em “Install Now”

On the third page, the installer will ask for the Windows key, if you have purchased a license for it, this is where you must enter the code, if you have not purchased it, there is no problem, just select the option I don’t have a product key or I don’t have a product key that the installation will continue normally.



Select the option “I don’t have a product key” where the mouse is positioned

In this panel we will find a list of Windows versions, the Home is best since it has most of the necessary drivers already integrated into Windows, but you can also select other versions if necessary for use, in our case we went with Home.



Select the Windows version and click “Next”

Just accept the License Terms and click next.



Accept the terms and click Next

Here it is extremely important to select the second option what is Custom Installbecause only then will you be able to install Windows 10 from scratch.



Select “Custom Install”

Here we come to the last installation tab, this is where you choose the HD / SSD where Windows will be installed. If you have multiple drives on your PC, you will need to pay attention to which one you choose for installation.. In our case, the chosen drive is Drive 1 with 931.5 GB, but in your case it could be Drive 0 or Drive 2, for example, so pay close attention to make the correct selection.

When selecting our drive, we will click on New to create an installation partition and get it ready for installation. The amount of space is already correct in the part Size, so no change is needed. click in Apply to create the partition, the installer will show a window warning about creating a new small partition for extra files, just click on Ok.



Select your Drive and click on “New” and then on “Apply”

From there, just reselect the same drive we just created the partition on and click on Next to start the installation process.



Now just wait for the installation process to finish.

Here, just let the installation process complete everything necessary, if the computer restarts and returns to the installation screen, there is no problem, this is normal. If it looks like it has “restarted” the whole process and is asking you to make the selections again, meaning that Windows has already been installed, you can cancel the selection and go to the next step.

Select New Windows as Primary Boot

Now that we’ve installed Windows, just go back to the BIOS and select our HD / SSD as the primary boot option. The next step is to restart the PC, while it restarts is important repeatedly pressing the Delete key or Of the on his keyboard to enter the BIOS, that’s where we select the order of boot devices.



Go to Boot tab in BIOS

Upon entering the BIOS, find the tab Boot and find where is located the Boot Option 1 or Boot Option 1 or something like thatthis is where you reselect your HDD / SSD to become your primary boot option again.



Go to Boot Option 1 and select your HDD/SSD

After selecting your HDD / SSD as the primary boot option, simply press the F10 button on your keyboard, a message will appear on your screen, click Ok and the computer should restart again.



Press F10 on keyboard and click Ok to save and restart

Pronto!

Now you have Windows 10 installed on your machine, completely free of charge and without any kind of piracy. Just start – or restart – your PC and set everything up to quit using. Got any questions? Comment below and we will try to help you in everything possible!