There are many ways to track the location of a cell phone With google. Both Android phones and iPhones come with built-in location tracking utilities.

These cellular location services are active as long as the location services GPS on the mobile are enabled and the owner has given permission to an application to access this information.

The following are some ways in which these tracking services Cell location maps can be used to find your mobile phone.

How to know the location of a cell phone with the phone number?

Many people dream of being able to find cell phone location by number. Unfortunately, there is no application that shows you the location of a cell phone based solely on a mobile phone number.

Any application in Google Play Store Claiming to do that is a scam. The only way to track the location of a cell phone is by installing software on that mobile phone. and using it. The phone owner must give the software permission to use location services on the phone.

How to locate the location of a cell phone with Google?

Tracking the location of your Android phone couldn't be easier. As long as you have location services enabled on your Android device, you can use the page Google Find My Device as a Google mobile phone tracker to get the location of your "smartphone".

Google Maps location sharing feature lets you use your Android phone as a GPS tracking device

Once you do, you'll see a exact point of GPS location of your cell phone identified by a small green icon on Google Maps. On the left of the map, you will see three services that you can use if your cell phone is not currently in your possession:

play sound : Your phone will sound the alarm for five minutes, even if the volume is set to silent. If the cell phone is near you, you should listen to it.

secure device : If you know your cell phone is missing, you can make sure it's locked so no one can access it. This option still ensures that you can know the location of the cell phone and, even better, it can show a phone number that someone can call you if they come across your device.

erase device: If you have lost all hope of cell location, you can remotely wipe everything on your cell phone permanently.

It’s a good idea to make sure you’ve enabled location services on your phone and have given permission to Google to track the location of your mobile phone.

To do this, go to Settings > Google. Tap Find my device and turn it on to enable cellular location tracking. However, Find My Device it is generally activated as long as you add a Google account to your phone.

Also, for Find My Device to work for cell phone location, your computer must be onconnected to the Internet, have Find My Device enabled, and be visible on Google Play.

This way, if you ever lose your phone, you can quickly use one of these features to protect your information and know cell phone location.

To track the location of an iPhone, you can use Apple’s Find My iPhone service.

Find an iPhone through Apple’s Find My iPhone

To track the location of an iPhone, you can use Apple’s Find My iPhone service. Just like tracking an Android cell phone, you must have location services enabled on your iPhone for this to work.

If you do, you can sign in at iCloud from a computer or other device to track your iPhone in the same way. This will make it easier to find your iPhone from an Android cell phone.

This cell phone location tracking service is amazing because it drastically increases the likelihood that a user will be reunited with your lost iPhone. If you find a lost iPhone, you can also become part of a success story like this.

If Find My iPhone can’t locate your iPhone, you’ll see Offline immediately below the device name. In that case, Find My iPhone will display the last known location for up to 24 hours. Select Notify me when found so Apple can notify you by email when your iPhone is found.

Share your location on Google Maps

Another way that you can allow your family or friends track the location of your cell phone is by sharing its location through Google Maps, one of the best features of Maps. Open Google Maps and touch your own icon in the search bar, you will see a location sharing option in the list.

Press the blue button Share location to share your cellular location along with the amount of battery life left on your phone with anyone in your contact list, or with another nearby app or device.

You can choose to do it for a specific time period, like an hour, or indefinitely until you deactivate the function yourself.

This is a way for a person to provide peace of mind for their family when they are away for any reason. It is also an excellent option for parents track the cell phone location of their children in the world.

Google Maps' location sharing feature lets you use your Android phone as a gps tracking device. Location access on mobile devices is awesome for many reasons. Whether you use Google or any other phone search service, locating a cell phone location is easier than ever.

Find location of my Samsung Galaxy cell phone

Do you have a Samsung phone? There is two different services that you should check. If you’re signed into your Samsung account on a Galaxy phone, you should be good to go. However, it is a good idea to double check.

Samsung offers a service Find My Mobile to help Galaxy phone owners track down your lost phones. The service is separate from Google’s Find My Device.

You also have to configure it. Not only does it provide you with a backup service that you can use to track down a lost phone, but it also provides tools that Find My Device does not.

The Samsung Galaxy allow you to know the location of the cell phone.

With the Samsung service, you can, for example, force remote backups or see if someone has changed your SIM card. You will need to use your Samsung account to set up Find My Mobile.