How to make circuit boards from mushrooms

27.03.2023 Andreea Bensa-Cruz

A research team from Linz has recognized the potential of a fungus that is to be used for medical applications.

Im organic waste are pieces of tomato, potato skins and the circuit board from the broken mobile phone. It decomposes at the same time as the fruit and vegetables in the waste until there is nothing left of it. Because unlike conventional printed circuit boards, it is not made of plastic or hard paper, but of a natural tree fungus. Usually the so-called Shiny lacquered polypore Among other things, it has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for 4,000 years to treat various diseases. A research team from Linz Institute of Technology in the Johannes Kepler University (JKU) but has also recognized its potential as a material for electronics. Paper thin skin The subterranean network of filigree roots of the tree fungus – the mycelia – forms a kind of skin that the fungus normally uses to protect itself from pathogens and other foreign substances. Researchers Martin Kaltenbrunner and Roland Pruckner and the researcher Doris Danniger have discovered that this skin can also be processed into a resilient printed circuit board.

“The mushroom replaces what is now made of plastic. The fungal skin on the culture medium can simply be pulled off and dried,” says Martin Kaltenbrunner from the futurezone’s Soft Matter Physics department. When dry, the skin resembles a piece of paper and must be used as a Basic material for electronics generally meet several requirements. “If you want to replace a conventional circuit board, the material must have similar properties. It has to be temperature-resistant, flat and flexible enough, mechanically stable and electrically sufficiently insulating,” says the physicist.



Printed circuit boards are the heart of almost all electronic devices. They are built into mobile phones, computers, cameras, hearing aids or game consoles, among other things, and consist of an electrically insulating material, conductor tracks and various electronic components. function The printed circuit board is used to mechanically attach the electronic components and to electrically connect the component connections.

Energy-saving in production The fungus skin actually fulfills all these conditions. It withstands temperatures up to 250 Degrees Celsius and is also liquid-repellent. Once dry, all that remains is to attach the copper conductor tracks and solder on the components required for the function, says Kaltenbrunner. In production, the skin also saves energy and resources. According to the researcher, it is also suitable Papier as the base material for printed circuit boards, but a great deal of energy and water is used in its manufacture. “Most of the time, paper also has to be chemically treated to a relatively high degree so that circuit boards can be made from it,” he says.

Martin Kaltenbrunner, researcher at the JKU © JKU

The fungal skin, on the other hand, is only dried – water, electricity and post-treatment are not required. At the same time, the mycelial skin does not burn as easily as paper. “The only thing you need is wood waste, such as wood shavings or straw,” says Kaltenbrunner. The fungus skins can grow on it. Biodegradable “But the biggest advantage is that you create a material with similar properties to oil-based plastics fully compostable is. So you can just throw the circuit board in the household compost,” he adds – after removing the copper from it. In general, sustainability is one of the biggest issues in Austria and Europe. In particular, the mountains of electronic waste are worrying. “It’s per day 14 Eiffel Towers‘ warns Kaltenbrunner. Biodegradable electronics, such as the mushroom circuit board, could address this problem if implemented on a large scale and in collaboration. “We’re not there yet,” he says. Robotics also benefit The project is currently in the early stages. The current challenge is that the natural product grows differently depending on the moisture, so that the structure is not homogeneous. This is suboptimal for the industrial process. “The main task is to improve the material to the point where it becomes reproducible and its properties do not vary from growth to growth,” he says.

The innovation could, for example, for medical applications be relevant, for example for electronics that are attached to the body and only have to be functional for a certain period of time. The mushroom circuit board currently lasts one year. Simple sensors that measure pH, temperature or humidity, for example, are already possible. In addition to the electronics, the robotics become more sustainable in this way in the future.