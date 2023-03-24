How to recategorize the monotax 2023

We tell you the step by step that you must do for the recategorization in the Monotax 2023 and comply with the legal obligations

In this article we are going to give you all the keys to be very well prepared at the time of doing the recategorization in the Monotax 2023.

Recategorization is a procedure that is performed twice a year where taxpayers must evaluate which category of the monotributo corresponds to them according to their activity during the last 12 months.

Step by step, how to comply with the recategorization in the Monotax 2023

To start the recategorization in the Monotax 2023, the following steps must be followed:

Paso 1: my monotribute “ the taxpayer must enter the AFIP website or download on your mobile phone the APP “

Step 2: enter your CUIT and tax code, enter option monotribute (Adherence and/or registration to the Monotax, modification of data and entry of confirmation keys)

(Adherence and/or registration to the Monotax, modification of data and entry of confirmation keys) Step 3: the data that AFIP has for that user will be displayed for informational purposes.

Monotax recategorization 2021: how to comply with the recategorization

Paso 4: enter option “Recategorize Me”

Step 5: Then it asks you to insert the amount billed for the last twelve months. It is important that they place the sum of the invoices made, regardless of what is received. There the system will indicate if any change in your category is applicable or not.

Do all monotributistas pay the same?

No. There are 11 different categories according to income level.

Do I have to pay a percentage of my monthly income?

No. Every month you pay the same because the monotribute is a fixed sum. The amount depends on your category.

In which category do I have to register?

The category depends on the activity you develop. If you are a professional it depends on your income. If you are a merchant it depends on:

Your income from the previous year.

The electrical energy that you have consumed.

If you rent, the amount of rent you pay.

The square meters of the property that you dedicate to your activity

What if my income goes up or down?

Every 6 months you can do the recategorization. The year is divided into 2 periods of 6 months each. When each period ends, you can make your category change. The dates for the recategorization are: January 20 and July 20.

if your income were up you have to upgrade and pay a higher monthly lump sum.

you have to upgrade and pay a higher monthly lump sum. if your income they went down you have to enroll in a lower category and pay a lower fixed monthly amount.

you have to enroll in a lower category and pay a lower fixed monthly amount. if your income they remainedIn any case, you have to do the process at the end of the May/August period. In that case, you must confirm your category.

Is it mandatory to do the recategorization?

It is mandatory to change categories if your income goes up or down. Keep in mind that at the end of each of the periods into which the year is divided, the Afip will let you know what information it has about your situation.

This information will reach you through the different means that the procedure called My category:

How to recategorize the monotax 2023

Can the AFIP do an automatic recategorization?

Yes, the AFIP can transfer you to another category when your expenses, purchases or bank movements are higher than the income that corresponds to the category in which you are registered.

What to do in the face of an ex officio recategorization?

before a job recategorization, you shall analyze the arguments of the treasury that justify the change of category (expenses with debit and/or credit card, bank accreditations, etc.).

In the event that you do not agree with the recategorization, you will have to do the corresponding claim immediatelysince it has a period of 15 business days.

One of the measures to be taken would be the presentation of an appeal before the Director General, provided for in the art. 74 of the Regulatory Decree of Law 11,683.

And at recategorization is correct, you must accept it through the portal web. In this case, it is important to do it as soon as possible, since if it is done within the first 15 days, the fines y Economic sanctions are cut in half. After that period, 100% of the eventual sanction must be paid.

What happens if I miscategorize myself in the monotribute?

One of the most frequent doubts of the small taxpayers is what happens if they are miscategorized in the monotribute. As such, the consequences vary in each particular case. If the categorization that was made incorrectly corresponds to the item, the respective modification will have to be made.

When starting a business, it is very difficult for the taxpayer to estimate their income

On the other hand, if the categorization that was done “wrong” was the initial one, the sanction It’s void. For example, a person who was never a monotributista calculates that he will get annual income corresponding to category “B” and, after three months, the income exceeds said category, the tax authority will not apply any fine or sanction, but, after 6 months, you must recategorize yourself.

This fact is logical, since the taxpayer does not know for sure how many sales he will have in the first months of starting a business or venture. Conversely, if the error is at recategorize, like not recategorising, the tax authorities may impose Economic sanctions y recategorize yourself ex officio.

One of the most common sanctions consists of a fine of 50% of the tax component y pension corresponding to the new category.