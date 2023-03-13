How to record voice calls on iPhone?

Although it is not possible, natively, to make voice call recordings on iPhone, two tips can circumvent this limitation

The first option is to use a third-party app – but it’s also common to use two devices to record speaker audio.

Before recording a conversation, make sure to notify your correspondent and ask for their express consent.

Want to record voice calls on your iPhone? Apple has good reasons for not natively allowing this possibility – and we recommend that you read the last part on the legality of this type of recordings. However, as long as your correspondent is informed that the conversation will be recorded, and you obtain their agreement, then there may be situations where this is completely justified.

Two options are then available to you: you can use a third-party application, or record the call in loudspeaker mode with another device (iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, recorder, etc.). We explain everything to you in this tutorial.

How to record a call via app on iPhone?

It couldn’t be easier – you can use any app that has a call recording feature. Among these we can mention TapeACall, Call Recorder App or even Google Voice. Most of these applications are paid or require an in-app purchase to deliver their functionality.

Here we will use TapeACall:

Download TapeACall: Call Recorder from App Store

Open TapeACall

Touch the record button

Touch Appel and confirm the call to the number provided by the application

and confirm the call to the number provided by the application Once the call is initiated, press + New Call and add your correspondent

and add your correspondent Notify your correspondent that the conversation is being recorded

The recording of the call is automatic and is carried out on the servers of the application. Once the recording is made it will appear in TapeACall. You can then export it by clicking on the record and then Share audio file.

How to record a voice call via another device?

If you don’t want to go through an application (which are almost all chargeable), there is still a slightly more direct and intuitive option. It is often, moreover, the one that is preferred for this type of recording: using another device, for example an iPhone or iPad, to make the recording.

We immediately think of another smartphone or tablet, but you can also record conversations via a dedicated recorder. On Apple devices, just open the app Dictaphone on the device used for recording. But any other application capable of recording what the microphone picks up will do:

Call your correspondent from your iPhone, and put the device in speakerphone mode

Start recording from your second device, and bring it closer to the first smartphone so that the sound recorded from the speaker is audible

Notify your correspondent that the conversation is being recorded

Is recording a voice call legal in France?

In many countries, including France, the recording of calls is regulated by law. In particular, it is forbidden to record a call when the correspondent has not given his express consent, and/or when the recording is made without the latter’s knowledge. Otherwise, the recording will be inadmissible in court and you expose yourself to heavy criminal penalties.

The recording of a call from your interlocutor is in fact sanctioned by article 226-1 of the penal code on invasions of privacy. The article provides: “is punished by one year’s imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros the fact, by means of any process whatsoever, of deliberately infringing the intimacy of the private life of others (…) By capturing, recording or transmitting, without the consent of their author, words spoken in a private or confidential capacity”.

The text also states that “when the acts are committed by the spouse or partner of the victim or the partner linked to the victim by a civil pact of solidarity, the penalties are increased to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of 60,000 euros”. Only one case is an exception: recordings on your voicemail. For any recording, you must therefore clearly inform your interlocutor beforehand that “this conversation will be recorded” and expressly ask for their consent. Ideally, the message should be part of the recording itself.