How to resist the offer from Hello bank, the online bank which offers 2 welcome offers

With Hello bank, you will not only be able to save money, but also earn money. The online bank indeed offers a welcome offer to its new customers, which may well make you crack.

Right now, Hello bank offers a nice welcome gift customers who open a current account with it. You will thus earn 80 euros just by joining it. But that’s not all ! To thank you, Hello Bank also offers you the first 6 months! It’s hard to resist with so many good arguments… Hello Bank is an online bank that offers you many advantages.

By opening a current account (Hello One or Hello Prime), you will benefit from online management from your customer area (site or application). You will also receive notifications for each movement and you can follow your balance, your contracts, make transfers and increase the limit of your bank card. To take advantage of it, it’s very simple, just fill out the form, provide the supporting documents, sign and that’s it! Simple, fast, efficient, you will never want to change banks again.

Earning money with a bank is possible by joining Hello bank

Hello bank is an online bank, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas group. This allows you to deposit your checks and cash into your account by going to a branch. In addition, you will have access to all the products of a classic bank. Thus, you can take out life insurance, take out a mortgage, car or consumer loan, open a savings account… You can even learn about the stock market. You will have everything at hand to make your projects a success, especially since you will be accompanied by competent customer service that is attentive to your needs. Finally, Hello Bank is also bank cards that allow you to make secure payments and to block and unblock your card. You can also pay contactless and withdraw money abroad. And for your online purchases, you can use a virtual card that will protect your bank details. You know what you have left to do…

To take advantage of the Hello bank offer, click here

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.