how to see them, who will be the host and more

The gala announced its first group of presenters on Wednesday. Others who will take the stage will be Julia Garner, George López and Justin Hartley.

Yeoh returns to the Globes a year after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which led to her giving a moving acceptance speech (and a half-serious threat to hit the pianist who began to interrupt her).

Start of awards season in Hollywood

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest indicator that big stars are likely to return to the awards show that continues to try to regain its ground after several years marred by scandals. The gala is known for being a boozy celebration of film and television and a must-see stop of awards season. The scandals have reconfigured them and taken them to a new television station for live broadcast on January 7. Despite all this, a key question remains: will viewers tune in to the awards?

Below are some key points from the 81st edition of the Golden Globes:

Where can you see the Golden Globes?

In the United States you can tune in to the ceremony broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, starting at 8:00 pm New York (0100 GMT). On the west coast they will air from 5:00 p.m.

The three-hour show could get off to a good start as CBS airs an NFL game right before the Globes.

CBS will also have them available on its app and live on Paramount+, but only for subscribers with the add-on. showtime. Otherwise, the award will be available on the platform. streaming from Monday.

What’s new at the Golden Globes?

The 81st Golden Globes are the first major gala of the awards season, with a new home on CBS. And while it may seem similar to the public on the surface, tumultuous years have passed behind the scenes following an explosive report by The Los Angeles Times. The 2021 article found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which gave out the awards, had no African-American members.

Stars and studios boycotted the Globes, and as a result, NBC refused to air them in 2022. After the association added journalists of color to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the ceremony returned in January 2023 in a one-year trial agreement with NBC, which the network did not choose to renew.

In June, billionaire Todd Boehly won approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization. His assets were acquired by Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, along with Dick Clark Productions, a group owned by Penske Media whose assets also include Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone y Billboard.

The gala also added a new award for comedy, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and former Globes host Ricky Gervais among the nominees.

Who will be the master of ceremonies for the Globes?

Comedian Jo Koy, who starred in several Netflix specials and the comedy film Easter Sundayto host the Globes.

Organizers cited his infectious energy and relatable humor in announcing Koy would headline the event.

Hosting the Globes typically requires delivering a mix of biting humor to the audience of movie and television stars while keeping the ceremony from getting too messy.

Past hosts include Gervais, whose jokes were particularly cheesy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s duo, and last year Jerrod Carmichael.

What will happen to 60 minutes?

The Golden Globes and New Year’s Eve celebrations will interrupt the regular broadcast of 60 Minutes.

CBS present New Years Eve Live: Nashvilles Big Bash on Sunday and said that 60 Minutes will resume on January 14.

The nominees

Barbie is the leading nominee this year, closely followed by Oppenheimer.

The films reflect a unique aspect of the Globes: they divide the top winners into drama and comedy categories. With Barbie, of Greta Gerwig, y Oppenheimerwith Christopher Nolan in the lead, give the show the opportunity to capitalize on the Barbenheimer craze that drove theaters in 2023.

The films nominated for Best Dramatic Film include Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese; Maestrode Bradley Cooper; Past Livesde Celine Song; Anatomie dune chute by Justine Triet; and The Zone of Interest, (La zona de inters), the Jonathan Glazer.

In the category of Best Musical or Comedy Film, Barbie is accompanied by Air (Air. The story behind the logo), the Ben Affleck; American Fiction, de Cord Jefferson; The Holdovers de Alexander Payne; May December (Secrets of a Scandal), by Todd Haynes; and Poor Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos.

Succession was the television show with the most nominations, with nine, including some for its stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by The Bear de Hulu.

What are the awards famous for?

The Golden Globes had long been one of the highest-profile awards season telecasts, second only to the Oscars.

They were billed as a top-notch party whose hosts often adopted a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts. Plus, they only honor the flashiest film categories (film, director, and actors among them), which means there are no long speeches from visual effects supervisors or obscure short film directors.

But its voting body was a small group, around 87 members, who wielded incredible influence in the industry, often accepting lavish gifts and field trips and publicists eager to curry favor and win votes.

Some years, the HFPA was ridiculed for nominating films with poor reviews but big-name talent, hoping to get them to the gala; the most controversial was The Tourist (El turista), with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In the last decade her nominations have coincided more frequently with the Oscars. They also have television categories.

Before its diversity and public relations crisis, no one in the industry took much offense to who voted for the awards. They had become an important part of Hollywood’s awards ecosystem, a platform for Oscar hopefuls and, until recently, a reliable ratings draw. In 2019 they still attracted almost 19 million viewers. In 2023, NBC’s Tuesday night broadcast had the smallest audience ever for a traditional broadcast, with 6.3 million viewers.

Who votes for the Globes now?

The group that nominates and votes in the awards is now made up of a more diverse group with more than 300 members from around the world.

FUENTE: AP