How to show that you are Cuban without saying it

Surely more than one Cuban will identify with the video shared on TikTok by the user known as Marialina Jolie.

In the video, uploaded a day ago to the social network, he is seen recreating some of the situations and traits that many of those born on the island share when they emigrate abroad.

Keeping bags and boxes at home for when they are needed, recycling glass bottles for various uses, keeping important papers under the mattress, among other situations, he dramatized in the video.

“If you are Latino, I’m sure you also felt identified,” he said when sharing the post.

This type of content on social networks by Cuban users is not uncommon, however, where videos are repeated to say that one is from the island without making it explicit.

A few days ago the video also went viral about the things a Cuban mother, accustomed to shortages and shortages, does, recently arrived in the United States.