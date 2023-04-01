There is a function that can help you (and a lot) to work or study in front of the computer – without distractions. We’re talking about “focus sessions”, a feature that already existed in Windows 10 and is now much better in Windows 11.

It is a very welcome function, since social networks are everywhere and it is very easy to be constantly distracted during work or study.

How do focus sessions work?

With a simple click in the lower right corner of the screen, you can silence all notifications (including WhatsApp and Telegram) for a certain time: When the session is over, you can answer everyone at once and start another one, avoiding constant distractions that interfere with your workflow.

Necessary time: 1 minutes

In this short tutorial, you will get familiar with Windows 11 focus sessions.

It’s quite simple: first, click on the Windows clock in the lower right corner of the screen. Then, set the time and click Focus;

Ready. She opened a huge clock in the upper corner of the screen, indicating the time left in the focus session. We can freely close this clock without interrupting the session. To open it again, just click on the clock, as we did in the first step;

By clicking on the little arrow in the upper corner of the clock, we open the clock settings and also the focus period. Here we can synchronize with Microsoft’s To Do and also with Spotify. We can set goals and check our daily performance.

In the same configurations, we can also add customizable alarms, in case you prefer to do it through the computer. Everything is included in the Windows 11 clock app.



Overall, the focus function is great for people who end up procrastinating easily with social media. It works very simply, it’s easy to open and it comes with every computer running Windows 11, it’s really worth giving it a chance.

