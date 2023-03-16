How to use Google Maps offline

Even if we are almost always online these days, there are situations in which access to the Internet with a mobile phone is not possible. For example in remote places bad receptionof. Or also in non-EU countrieswo Roaming can quickly cost a fortune.
Just those are scenarios where you like map apps Google Maps can use well. Be it to find the right footpath or to be navigated to a certain place by car. The missing offline usability has long been a disadvantage of Google’s mapping service. In the meantime, however, the developers have integrated the function. So you can see Google Maps below Android and iOS also use offline:
- Open app
- Make sure that you are still online and logged into your account at this point
- Search for a desired location
- Click on the place name
- Click on the three-dot menu in the top right
- Select “Download offline map”.
- Then you can select the desired map area that you want to use offline
You can then click on the downloaded map section as usual scroll around. Also by locations sought become. Detailed information, such as reviews or Photos are however not available offline.
You can also calculate a route offline or the navigation function to use. But that only works for them Auto-Route. Unfortunately, bicycle or pedestrian routes cannot be used offline. Of course you also have to current traffic information waive.
Manage offline maps
In the app you can also see which maps have already been downloaded. All you have to do is be up Profile picture top right click, then the dot ”offline maps” choose.
There you can get the maps To update, view and delete if necessary. In the settings you can also determine that offline maps update automatically and that they are downloaded automatically.
Data saving with offline maps
If you only have a limited data volume available, you can use the Offline maps also save transfer volume. In this way, you can get Google Maps to access the saved maps even if you have an Internet connection, instead of always loading the most recent ones.
To do this, you have to click on your profile picture in the top right corner, then on Settings and the option “WiFi only” select.