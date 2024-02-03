How to vote at the Benidorm Fest 2024: Voting SMS, televoting telephone numbers and differences with the demoscopic

The minute hand moves slowly and fewer and fewer seconds remain to know the name of that talent who will raise the Bronze Microphone in Benidorm and, consequently, travel to Sweden to represent Spain in Eurovision. That face, the result of a convincing performance, will emerge from the votes that crown the aforementioned winner; a system that, in turn, draws on different variables and in which both a professional jury and the viewer.

As stated in the bases of the Benidorm Fest 2024the mechanics of this vote were published as a rule, and through RTVE, a week before the deliberation takes place. There are two routes, with their respective tributaries in percentage, that make up this mixed voting system. As all methods, by statistical definition, are imperfect, the official document also contemplates exceptional scenarios with clear solutions.

Differences between types of vote

In short, the winner will emerge after a composite election in 50% by jury votenational and international professionals such as delegation heads, journalists, artists, musicians and/or others, and another 50% by the public vote. In turn, the participation of this second way is divided into two other branches: u25% will correspond to televoting (phone calls and SMS) and another 25% to the so-called democratic vote.

This last aspect deserves further elaboration. First of all, for all those who decide to intervene, the protocol to follow is the following: The organization will open the lines showing the number live and accepting the votes once the performances end. As for the SMS code, followers of the format must wait for RTVE to show the number during the broadcast and, then, send a message with the text VOTE and the name of the artist to whom you decide to allocate your participation.

It should be emphasized that This will only be valid from the moment the organization enables votingwith a margin of half an hour until the lines are closed. That is, all votes sent before or after this short period will be void.

On the other hand, the democratic vote, which represents a quarter of the total vote (half of the part that corresponds to the public) and which the festival’s bases define as the election of a jury made up of a sample of the Spanish population selected using statistical and demoscopic rules.

Count and protocol in case of a tie or technical failure

Once this entire process is completed, a ranking of participants will be prepared by the number of votes received. But there is another twist: These positions will become the points received in each Semifinal and in the Final.

As a cautious person it is worth two, the organization contemplates, and leaves in writing, two scenarios after executing this system: that there is a tie between participants (then the candidature that receives the best score from the professional Jury will win) or a technical failure occurs (and, again, the one who has obtained the best score from the professional Jury will raise the Bronze Microphone).

The minute hand keeps moving. Slow but safe. And there’s less left to know Who is that person who will travel to Sweden? to leave Spanish music at the top of the European scene.