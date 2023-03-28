How was the woman who died of dengue in La Plata infected?

In the last hours, health authorities confirmed six cases of dengue in La Plata and the death of one person as a result of the disease. This occurs in the midst of a strong rise in infected, and was confirmed by sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, who at the same time They ruled out that there is an outbreak in the city although it is registered in the AMBA.

Although the deceased is a woman with a history of traveling to Bolivia, one of the reasons why there is no talk of an “outbreak” in the city, autochthonous infections are multiplying nationwide. In any case, they indicate that it is a matter of hours before the outbreak is also declared in the region.

“The deceased woman had a history of having traveled to Bolivia prior to the manifestation of the first symptoms. But of the five remaining cases, there are two without a travel link, something that is not usual,” Rifourcat explained.

With more than 8,000 cases registered in our country in the last four weeks alone, the dengue outbreak exceeds the figures of the last two years and is close to those of 2020, a record year at the national level. In this context, the Buenos Aires health authorities spoke on Monday about the detection of some 200 autochthonous cases, a figure that may not be able to describe the magnitude of the situation.

“In the province of Buenos Aires we have outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya, which are diseases that are transmitted by the same mosquito, the Temples of the Egyptians. The cases we have now are around 200 autochthonous cases of dengue and about 70 cases of chikungunya, also autochthonous,” he said. Teresa VarelaDirector of Epidemiological Surveillance and Outbreak Control.

Regarding the case of La Plata, “initially this case was analyzed as a suspected case of hantavirus, but it ended up being confirmed as one of dengue”explained to 0221.com.ar the municipal health secretary Enrique Rifourcat.

The last National Epidemiological Bulletin showed that From August of last year to March 12, 2023, more than 4,800 cases of dengue were registered throughout the country.of which the autochthonous viral circulation was confirmed in 12 provinces of the northwest, northeast and center of the Argentine territory.

In this sense, it was reported that from week 31 of last year – August – to week 10 of this year – March 12 – 4,828 cases of dengue were registered in Argentina, of which 3,992 have no travel history (acquired infection in their jurisdiction of residence), 615 are under investigation and 221 have a travel history (imported).