HP printers in controversy: They block cartridges from other brands

HP posted net profit of $6.5 billion in 2021.

HP has joined the upgrade battle by blocking non-brand inks.

HP Inc. has consistently shipped more than 50 million PCs a year for the past few years.

the printers HP have become one of the marks most popular on the market in the field of printing. However, it has fallen into controversy because around the company’s policy, cartridges are blocked when using other brands in the printer. What has generated digital conversation, mainly on the platform Reddit.

HP Inc. is a technology company of American origin that was formed in 2015, after the dissolution of its predecessor, Hewlett-Packard Company. Although HP Inc.’s history dates back to 1935, when the parent company was founded in the garage of William Hewlett and David Packard.

This firm stands out for its technology devices such as computers or printers, in addition to providing a variety of IT services. for both consumers and businesses.

Likewise, it remains one of the major players in the global PC market and its historical market share of around 15 to 25 percent continues until 2022. According to Statista data, the company shipped 65.5 million PCs in 2021. In addition to its success in the PC segment, the company also maintains a strong market share in sales of printed peripherals.

HP printers cause controversy by blocking cartridges from other brands

Blocking of cartridges printers HP it is what prevents the printers of the brand from recognizing the ink cartridges of other brands. This could be justified as a policy where third-party ink cartridges could damage and reduce print quality, however many believe this has more to do with protecting the ink business than print quality. impression.

It is well known that some printer brands use techniques to prevent their devices from using unofficial cartridges and recently HP has been a part of this.

Both a Reddit thread and the HP support forum report that the latest update prevents the use of cartridges from unrecognized brands. “HP has updated their printers to completely ban ‘non-HP’ ink! It no longer displays the “cannot guarantee quality” message, but instead cancels printing completely until you insert an HP ink cartridge. After contacting HP, they reported that “this is due to the recent ‘update’ of all printers,” a Reddit post noted.

Although the company’s decision to include security updates in its printers was made in 2016 and was called “dynamic security”, it was only present in a few products. However, with this new update, the scope of this policy has been expanded, which according to the company “protects the quality of the user experience, as well as the integrity of the printing system and its intellectual property.” HP printers can only be used with new or reused cartridges that have new or reused HP chips and this applies only to non-original cartridges. This usually happens because the original cartridges of certain printers tend to have a high price, so many people decide to buy unknown cartridges at a lower price.

With this new measure, HP will make sure that its users use cartridges and, in general, original products from the brand, which guarantee better printing, as well as that they will see the reflection of this in their profits.

