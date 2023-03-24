HR Ratings upgrades rating to the municipality of Guanajuato

Given the observed and expected financial result of the municipality of Guanajuato, as well as its zero indebtedness, HR Ratings upgraded its rating from “HR AA” to “HR AA+” and maintained the stable outlook.

At the end of 2022, the municipality reported a surplus in the primary balance (BP) equivalent to 12.9% of total income (IT) -against the deficit of 4.9% expected-, due to a significant strengthening of freely available income ( ILD). Additionally, it made partial use of the liquidity obtained with this surplus to carry out the early settlement of its direct debt, with which the net debt (DN) to ILD reported a negative level.

For the next few years, the municipality is expected to continue using its liquidity in public works and public security spending. “The use of financing in the coming years is not considered, so the DN to ILD would remain at negative levels and no debt service would be reported.”

At the end of 2022, the municipality did not register direct debt, since it made partial use of its liquidity to settle two loans with Bajío and that, at the end of 2021, had a balance of 9.2 million pesos. With this, the net debt to ILD was negative, which is in line with what was projected by HR Ratings.

“Additionally, due to the advance payment, the debt service to ILD amounted to 1.5%, a level that is higher than that registered in 2021 of 0.7 percent. However, this level is lower than the 1.8% expected by HR Ratings, due to the fact that in the previous review the acquisition of financing was expected, which did not materialize,” the agency noted.

HR Ratings estimates for 2023 and 2024 an average deficit of 5.2% in the BP to IT, due to the fact that the municipality is expected to exercise its liquidity for public investment and public security.

