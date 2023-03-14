Huawei Introduces New Features of Petal Maps, Offering Extensive Support to Travelers Around the World

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei introduced new features in Petal Maps and demonstrated its innovative features such as full-screen lane-level guidance, real-time traffic updates, multiple map layers, and navigation. collaborative. With these features, Petal Maps is able to provide users around the world with reliable mapping and navigation services, backed by an extensive ecosystem of services.

Petal Maps is currently available in more than 160 countries and regions, has more than 40 million monthly active users, and can display map data in more than 70 languages. Thanks to its rich set of features, Petal Maps has been well received by users as it acts as an always-on co-pilot and is ready to help users explore different corners of the world.

Full screen lane level guidance to easily navigate complex turns

Huawei introduced the full-screen lane-level guidance feature in Petal Maps, which transforms the conventional navigation experience. This feature expands the lane-level guidance view to fill the entire screen, helping users more easily judge the exact lane their vehicle is in. Additionally, the feature covers more roads in countries like Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico, which, coupled with a clearer view, creates a better user experience.

PetalMaps (Hand-out/Huawei)

The full-screen lane-level guidance feature uses numerous capabilities, such as 3D road modeling algorithms and lane extraction from HD satellite imagery, to automatically simulate and render detailed 3D road information, displaying thus roads in more vivid form on digital maps.

The maps in Petal Maps are especially effective in providing clearer navigation guidance and driving suggestions in the most challenging road scenarios, reminding users to change lanes in time, thus helping them make complex turns more quickly. ease.

Petal Maps is also committed to providing green and safe navigation services. For cycling enthusiasts, Petal Maps can provide you with the most appropriate routes depending on traffic conditions, so you can do your bit for the environment. For those who love hiking, the app can tell them when and where to turn using the vibrations of the watch, allowing them to enjoy the views instead of worrying about navigating the streets.

Immersive map effects to recreate the real world on digital maps

Petal Maps is capable of rendering highly detailed roads, buildings, weather effects, and night scenes, with colors true to the real world. This vividly recreates the real world within the digital maps, helping users understand and navigate them more easily. Petal Maps currently supports detailed 3D viewing of nearly one hundred iconic buildings. In the Huawei exhibition area within the MWC, users have been able to use Petal Maps to explore Barcelona’s emblematic buildings, such as the Sagrada Familia and Casa Milà, which are recreated in 3D within the platform’s digital maps.

PetalMaps (Hand-out/Huawei)

In addition, the platform is capable of displaying dynamic weather effects such as clouds, sun, and storms based on local weather, as well as lights and other building-specific details at night.

On the other hand, this app strives to reconstruct the real world through digital maps. At MWC, Huawei introduced the real-world 3D mapping function in Petal Maps, which uses industry-leading explicit radiance field technology and multi-source image data packet adjustment technology to systematically optimize reconstruction. 3D maps with ultra-thin and large scenes, implementing reconstruction rendering of real scenes and recreating buildings in amazing detail.

Ecosystem co-creation with fully open map platform capabilities

In addition to innovating map functions, Huawei works closely with ecosystem partners such as hotels, car travel providers, and merchants in the travel and transportation sectors to offer a series of everyday services through Petal Maps seamlessly. simple. For example, Petal Maps provides the necessary services for users to travel on many types of transportation, order takeout, and book hotels and tickets to iconic places.

PetalMaps (Hand-out/Huawei)

At MWC, Huawei also showcased the Petal Maps Platform, an integrated, cross-platform mapping platform for all scenarios. The Petal Maps Platform brings the capabilities of Location Kit, Map Kit, Site Kit, and Navi Kit to developers around the world, supporting their app innovation. Through the platform, developers in industries such as travel, life services, and e-commerce can dramatically reduce development costs and achieve efficient digital transformation.

PetalMaps (Hand-out/Huawei)

In the future, Huawei will continue to strive to improve the Petal Maps user experience and explore cutting-edge technologies, with the goal of providing safer and easier-to-use navigation services for users and more open and reliable map services for developers. . Huawei is dedicated to creating a mapping ecosystem together with users and developers.