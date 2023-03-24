Huawei’s new wireless headphones can analyze heart rate

A Huawei announced that it will officially present the international versions of its new mobile phones on May 9th. It is possible that the event will also serve to confirm the arrival in Europe of the brand’s latest wireless headphones, the Freebuds Pro 2+.

These new models are practically identical to the originals, with the novelty being in some new sensors that allow you to assess heart rate and also body temperature. Naturally, these features make the Freebuds Pro 2+ options to be considered by all sports enthusiasts.

For the rest, the always useful noise cancellation, a robust 580mAh battery and IP54 certification are still present – useful for resisting sweat and dust.

