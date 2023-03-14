Huawei’s top of the range should ‘steal’ detail from the iPhone 14 Pro

UA sketch that (allegedly) belongs to the Huawei P60 Pro indicates that the phone will feature a detail taken from the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max – the well-known Dynamic Island introduced by Apple in 2022.

The draft in question, shared by GizmoChina website, indicates that at the top of the screen it will be possible to find two ‘holes’ for the camera and sensors. The image suggests that these two ‘holes’ will be united in some way, thus opening space for Huawei to create the same type of animations and effects that we see in Apple’s current tops.

The latest information about the Huawei P60 Pro indicates that the phone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with QHD resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (no 5G) and a rear camera with a 50MP main sensor, an ultra wide angle 50MP and a third 64MP sensor that will serve as a telephoto lens.

The official announcement of Huawei’s P60 series is scheduled for next week.

© Playback GizmoChina

