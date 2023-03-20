Huge castle Rheinfels is extensively renovated

St. Go

High above the Rhine diagonally across from the Loreley, Rheinfels Castle attracts numerous visitors. In the future there will be even more. However, this requires extensive renovation work.

Rheinfels Castle, one of the largest castle ruins on the Rhine, is being extensively renovated – and should bring more income to the town of St. Goar. In 2022, almost 48,000 visitors paid a total of almost 250,000 euros, said Mayor Falko Hönisch (SPD).

For 2023, the municipal budget is calculated at 275,000 euros. “This year we are also getting a hotel ship launcher, so hotel ships can dock with us for the first time. If out of every 100 passengers 50 on the Burg come, it could still be more than 275,000 euros admission in 2023,” added the honorary mayor of the town hall and professional opera singer.

The renovation, which includes, for example, securing crumbling walls and unstable underground passages, should be completed by 2028 so that the castle can be a centerpiece of the Federal Garden Show (Buga) 2029 in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley.

It had been owned by the Hohenzollerns since the 19th century. In 1924, the small town of St. Goar below became the owner, with the condition that the walls should not be sold. In 1998 she signed a 99-year long-term lease with the hotel next to the castle. On the other hand, Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, great-great-grandson of the last German Emperor, complained that it was tantamount to a sale.

In the first instance, the head of the House of Hohenzollern lost, in the second instance he accepted a settlement and renounced the castle. Since 2021, St. Goar has been giving away one euro of the castle entrance fee for visitors to the Princess Kira of Prussia Foundation. In return, they support children and young people in St. Goar with special projects.