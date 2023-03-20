Hugh Jackman nibbles 8,000 calories a day for his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3

Earlier this year, Jackman revealed that it would take him at least six months to get back into shape to play Wolverine again, and he certainly seems to be going all in. Because in a new update regarding his training and diet, the actor commented that he is currently eating 8,000 calories a day according to a strict diet to bulk up and become beefier than ever. In a post on his Instagram-conto he wrote the following:

“Verified Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”

Yeast-fed sirloin, noodles, chickpea burger, sweet potato, herbed salmon with sauce. Yes, the boy is not on the lazy side and judging by the picture, it is rather about 8300 calories. But on the other hand, it’s needed considering the hours he (presumably) spends in the gym. Impressive for an old man of 54 bast.

What’s your routine when it comes to bulking up and are you looking forward to Deadpool 3?