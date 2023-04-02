Humble Choice: Death Stranding Director’s Cut tra i giochi di april? Stop own say yes

After aver scherzato con il Pesce d’Aprile di Starfield e Zelda in arrivo su PS Plus, il leaker Billbill-kun riguadagna i social per far trapelare la lista di quelli che, a suo dire, saranno i giochi riscattabili ‘gratis’ ad aprile dagli iscritti a Humble Choice.

A detta di Billbill-kun, nell’elenco dei titoli Humble Choice ‘gratuiti’ di aprile ci saranno, tra gli altri, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Rollerdrome and Aliens Fireteam Elitepiù altri giochi che devono essere ananora announciati officiallymente dai curatori di Humble Bundle.

Per ogni sottoscrizione, Humble Bundle donates 5% to various charitiesgiving così seguito alle iniziative portate avanti dallo store with promotions like those that offer forti sconti per so many games horror their Humble Bundle.