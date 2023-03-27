Humza Yousaf was elected as the new First Minister of Scotland and will succeed Nicola Sturgeon

The new Prime Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (REUTERS / Russell Cheyne)

Humza Yousafregional Minister of Health, was chosen as the new leader of the independentista Scottish National Party (SNP) and will therefore become the successor to Nicola Sturgeon as head of the Scottish Executive.

yousafwho presented himself as the continuity candidate who will maintain the progressive line of Sturgeon, won the majority support of the more than 70,000 members of the SNPsafter five weeks of hard fighting that exposed deep fractures within the independence movement.

This son of South Asian immigrants37, will become the first person of color in occupying the position of First Minister of Scotland.

yousaf beat out two other Scottish lawmakers in a competition to replace Sturgeonwho unexpectedly resigned last month after eight years at the helm of the party and Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

Yousaf, who is due to be confirmed as first minister by Scottish lawmakers on Tuesday, faces the challenge to unite the SNP and revitalize their campaign for independence of Scotland of the United Kingdom.

“Just as I will run the SNP in the interest of all party members, not just those who voted for me, I will run Scotland in the interest of all our citizens, whatever their party affiliation,” he said in an acceptance speech at the stadium. Edinburgh Murrayfield.

The 72,000 SNP members elected Yousaf for a narrow margin in front of the Scottish Finance Secretary, Kate Forbesand the legislator ashregan He came in a distant third place.

Sturgeona formidable leader who led the SNP to a dominant position in Scottish politics, failed in its goal of removing Scotland from the United Kingdom and divided the party with a polemic transgender rights law.

The three candidates to succeed her share the goal of independence, but differ in their economic and social visions for Scotland.

yousaf37, is seen as the candidate of the “Sturgeon continuity”, who shares the social liberal views of the outgoing leader.

Forbes32 years old, is a evangelical christian who has been criticized for saying her faith would have prevented her from voting to allow same-sex couples to marry had she been a lawmaker when Scotland legalized gay marriage in 2014.

So much Forbes as scold49, opposed legislation championed by Sturgeon to make it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender.

He gender recognition bill has been hailed as a legislative milestone by transgender rights activists, but has faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-sex spaces for women, such as domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

Yousaf has vowed to go ahead with the legislation, passed by the Scottish Parliament but blocked by the UK government.

He SNP holds 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament and governs in coalition with the Green, much smaller. The smaller party had warned it could leave the coalition if the SNP chose a leader who did not share its progressive views, meaning a Forbes or Regan victory could have split the government.

Yousaf faces the challenge of getting the independence movement out of a dead end.

Scottish voters backed staying in the UK in a referendum held in 2014 which was considered a once-in-a-generation decision. The SNP wants a new vote, but the central government in London has refused to authorize it, and the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland cannot hold it without London’s consent.

Yousaf has signaled that he will exercise caution. He says he wants to build a “seated and sustained” majority in favor of independence. Polls suggest that Scottish voters are evenly divided on this issue.

The hard-fought leadership race has sent the SNP’s voting intention ratings plummeting, much to the delight of the Labor Party and of the conservativeswho hope to win seats in Scotland at the next UK election, scheduled for the end of 2024.

