Hungary: Pointing sticks slow down NATO membership

Hungary will ratify Finland’s NATO membership on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

But when the time comes for Sweden, it is “harder to predict”, says Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to AP.

– You know, when Finnish and Swedish politicians question the democracy in our political system, it is unacceptable, says Szijjarto in an interview with the news agency AP.

Sweden and Finland have not been alone in their criticism of Hungary’s policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Last autumn, the EU Parliament voted through a condemnation and a letter stating that Hungary can no longer be seen as a full-fledged democracy but is referred to as a “parliamentary autocracy”.

Cooler relationship with the United States

Peter Szijjarto now says that even the relationship with the United States has worsened since Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump as president.

– Under President Trump, the political relationship was better than ever, he says.

– He never wanted to push anything on us. he never wanted to put pressure on us to change our values ​​about what constitutes a family. He never wanted to make us change our views on migrants, or on social issues.

Szijjarto also believes that Trump’s more positive attitude towards Russia and Vladimir Putin would be welcomed in Hungary, noting that Russia “didn’t attack anyone” during Trump’s time in the White House.