Hybrid format? This is what we know about the live-action of ‘The Aristocats’

For a few years, Disney began to reinterpret its most beloved animated classics for the new generations in live-action. There are already several films with which we grew up that have gone to this format and apparently, many more will come, because they would be planning a live-action of Los Aristogatos.

In 1970, Disney released The Aristocats., a film that many will remember for the endearing story of the kittens, the jazz songs, and in Mexico in particular because Germán Valdez ‘Tin Tan’ lent his voice to Thomas O’Malley, one of the protagonists. Although it has not been as popular as others, this tape became a classic and now, it will soon return to the big screen.

The Duchess and Thomas O’Malley in ‘The Aristocats’ 1970/Photo: Disney

This is what we know about the live-action of ‘The Aristocats’

And why do we say that this film will return to theaters? Well, because everything indicates that Disney is working on a live-action Los Aristogatos. In accordance with Deadline, Mickey Mouse’s house plans to bring this story back with a hybrid formatalthough it is not very clear if it will be with traditional animation combined with real actors, as we saw in Who cheated on roger rabbit?

As if this were not enough, the same source mentions that Disney would already have the director of the live-action of Los Aristogatosand it would be neither more nor less than Ahmir Khalib Thompson –better known as Questlove–. For those who don’t know him, besides being a drummer for The Roots, Thompson is also a director and won the Oscar in 2022 for Best Documentary for the film. Summer Of Soul.

Questlove at an event in 2023/Photo: Getty Images

In addition to directing the live-action of Los Aristogatos, Deadline mentions that Questlove will also executive produce and oversee the film’s music.. To this we should add that the film’s script was supposedly written by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin, who have worked on films and series such as Peter Rabbit e In Treatment respectively.

For now there are no more details about the live-action movie of Los Aristogatos (We’ll have to wait for more information to emerge), but if Questlove – a huge jazz fan and performer – is in charge of this project, it looks like it will be one of Disney’s best projects to date. What do you think? Do you want to see this live-action?

