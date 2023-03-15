Hydrogen Toyota caught fire during test drive

The cause of the fire was a pipe in the engine compartment that had come loose while driving due to vibrations.

a with liquid hydrogen operated Toyota Corolla racing car went during a test drive for the Super Taikyu Series, which takes place next weekend, burst into flames. Several components were damaged. For this reason, the car for the race in Suzuka, Japan will be replaced by a petrol-powered one GR Yaris replaced.

The Corolla made its debut at the series’ official test at Fuji Speedway.

Pipe loosened by vibration

Toyota had previously used hydrogen in racing cars, but in gaseous form. Liquid hydrogen should now also be used for the first time. Next to a better one Range also has the advantage that it is easier to refuel.