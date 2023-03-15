Hydrogen Toyota caught fire during test drive

© REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
a with liquid hydrogen operated Toyota Corolla racing car went during a test drive for the Super Taikyu Series, which takes place next weekend, burst into flames. Several components were damaged. For this reason, the car for the race in Suzuka, Japan will be replaced by a petrol-powered one GR Yaris replaced.
The Corolla made its debut at the series’ official test at Fuji Speedway.
Pipe loosened by vibration
Toyota had previously used hydrogen in racing cars, but in gaseous form. Liquid hydrogen should now also be used for the first time. Next to a better one Range also has the advantage that it is easier to refuel.
According to one Motorsport report the fire came from the engine compartment. According to the carmaker, a pipe came loose due to vibration and leaked. This went down as a result of the engine heat up in flames. According to Toyota, the incident has nothing to do with the change from gaseous to liquid hydrogen, but rather one mechanical error attributed.
The fire was recognized by one Sensor. The hydrogen supply to the engine was immediately cut off. This prevented the fire from spreading to other areas of the vehicle.