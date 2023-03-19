Hyoga del Cigno, the stupefying 51 cm tall statue from Queen Studios | Pop culture

Queen Studios has presented in questi giorni the beautiful and imposing statue of Hyoga Cygnus treat da Saint Seiya best known in italy come I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco.

Hyoga del Cigno, the stupefying statue tall 51 cm from Queen Studios

The statue of Hyoga dei Cavalieri dello Zodiaco produced by Queen Studios is an imposing and detailed figure that perfectly captures the aspect and personality of the character. The static is made in scala 1/6 with i suoi 51 cm high and made in high-quality resin, with a finely detailed finish that captures the texture and sfumature on the cloth and dei capelli biondi di Hyoga. The statue represents Hyoga while she is sferrando il suo attacko “Polvere di Diamanti”, with a spettacolare scia di ghiaccio and neve che si sprigiona dai suoi piedi de ella. The cavaliere is represented in a dynamic and powerful pose, with great attention paid to the anatomical details of the body and muscles. The pressure of Hyoga’s volto is concentrated and determined, as he was impregnated in intense combat.

Hyoga (Cristal il Cigno) is one of the main characters of the manga and anime “I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco” (Saint Seiya). He is a ragazzo of Russian origin, who has made the addition to become a Cavaliere di Athena. He has i capelli biondi e gli occhi azzurri. He is a very serious and gunslinging guy, but also very gentle and compassionate. Il suo elemento de è il ghiaccio e la neve, ei suoi attacchi de él si basano sulla manipolazione del freddo. Inoltre, he is very capable in combat at a distance, using thickly his attacker famously called “Polvere di Diamanti” for colliping and his avversari from far away. Hyoga is also noted for his strong friendship with his compagni di squadra, together with the protagonist Seiya. Insieme ai suoi de él amici de él, Hyoga combatte contro i nemici della dea Athena per proteggere la Terra e l’umanità.

The statue of Hyoga Cygnus is in pre-order from March 18 on the official site of Queen Studios at the price I gave 768 dollarswith the planned auction at the end 2023. The statue will be limited to the sole 499 copy and at the moment the distribution to the only Asian territory is foreseen.

