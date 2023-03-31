I abused myself: Florence Pugh reveals the ordeal of filming ‘Midsommar’

Throughout the history of cinema there have been complicated relationships between actors and their characters. Sometimes the role is so demanding on physical, emotional and/or mental levels that it affects the performer in different ways. Such was the case with Florence Pugh with her character in Midsummer.

In 2019, after the success of Hereditary, Ari Aster premiered Midsummera film that would give Florence Pugh her first significant leading role. The film received mixed reviews, but if one thing was clear to critics and audiences alike, it was that Pugh would go on to become one of Hollywood’s A-list stars.

Florence Pugh at the Venice Film Festival / Photo: Getty Images

From Midsummer, Florence Pugh began to build an impressive and varied filmography that integrates titles such as the nominee Little Women, Black Widow within the MCU, controversial dramas like Don’t Worry Darlinga less commercial film like The Wonder and even dubbing Puss in boots 2. Here is a review of his filmography.

However, to get there after Midsummer, the road was complicated. During an interview, Florence Pugh confessed that Dani’s character in Midsummerconfronted her with an abuse perpetrated by herself It affected her in various ways. But how and why did that happen?

Florence Pug h en ‘Midsummer’ / Photo: A24

Florence Pugh’s character in Midsommar

Midsummer follow the story of Dani, a psychology student who is in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Christian. He plans to break up with her, but his plans change when Dani is faced with a terrible tragedy: the death of his parents at the hands of his sister Terri.

Terri, before committing suicide, killed her parents. This makes Dani falls into a strong depression a codependent relationship with Christian, who is pressured by one of his friends to end the relationship. As things get more complicated between them, the possibility of a trip to Sweden at the invitation of an exchange student from his university.

Florence Pugh as Dani in ‘Midsummer’ / Photo: A24

Initially, Christian would go with his friends without Dani, but given the circumstances, she joins the trip, which turns into a nightmare for everyone. students come to a commune that celebrates the summer festivals every 90 years, so the event is important… and terrifying.

Everything happens in daylight. And as various rituals are performed, each of the students become involved in disturbing ways until culminating in one of the most shocking final scenes in recent years. Midsummer it is supported by the work of Florence Pugh.

What happened to Florence Pugh and Dani from Midsommar?

In an interview, Florence Pugh confessed that Dani in Midsommar took her to a place where she had never been before with another character in her career. “I had never played anyone who was in so much pain. And I put myself in some pretty deplorable situations that maybe other actors haven’t.“, commented the actress.

“I imagined the most horrible things“, I continue. “Each track the content became rarer and more difficult to carry. I put things in my head that got worse over time. In the last one, I probably abused myself to be able to achieve the character ”.

Florence Pugh in a scene from ‘Midsommar’ / Photo: A24

Florence Pugh clarified that this whole situation in Midsummer it was merely personal, and that nobody was involved in the development of the character. In fact, he gave a lot of cheers to Ari Aster, and said that despite writing these kinds of scary tapes, he’s one of the funniest people he’s ever met.

Florence Pugh also spoke that Midsummer it was filmed between different languages, which made it more complicated. Towards the end of filming, Pugh launched into filming. Little Women.

