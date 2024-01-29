Seidy The Girl caused a huge stir on the networks when she confessed in an interview that she is still a young lady and She will be selling her virginity for 4 million dollars; Now she has presented a possible candidate and has once again given something to talk about.

The Cuban singer shared a photo on Instagram with an older man, but it was the description of the post that sparked comments from her followers.

“I already have a candidate for 4 million. God is great,” the artist wrote, clearly referring to the sale of her virginity and without clarifying who the man in the photo is.

The artist’s followers reacted to her publication, and although many were amused by his occurrence and they played along, many others chose to criticize her and the man at her side.

Many drew conclusions from the man’s photo and clothing and assured that he does not have the millions necessary to pay for his virginity.

Seidy also recently said that she would sell the used thong that she will wear to her next concert in Miami, and then announced that she would already I had an offer of $2,000 for it..