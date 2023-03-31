I tested ChatGPT’s imagination for April Fools

The opportunity to do the same with Bing Chat

The two AIs excel in this exercise, even if we feel that their creativity is restrained

If the tradition is lost a little, April 1st remains the privileged day for pranks and jokes of more or less bad taste. As language models such as ChatGPT and Bing Chat explode, I thought it would be interesting to test them to see if they can bring new ideas to this area.

So I started by asking ChatGPT a fairly simple question: “Give me some jokes I could do to my loved ones for April 1st”. The AI ​​then very quickly executed with rather classic stuffings including the traditional fish. True to its tradition, the language model adds a message of prevention to its advice:

A Jar Jar Binks Series

I decided to push the experiment further by asking him directly for April Fools’ Days that we could add to lemon squeezer (Note that we do not put April Fools in our columns).

The ideas he proposes are rather original like this one: “Write an article about new software that claims to be able to ‘translate’ cat meows into messages understandable to humans. You could include testimonials from cat owners who have already tried the software and claimed to understand their pet better. »

ChatGPT is doing rather well because it must be remembered that it is not connected to the Internet and therefore does not have the capacity to make references to recent news.

So I decided to ask the question to Bing Chat, which has access to the latest news. Surprisingly, the latter refuses to delve into the latest information, but he offers a joke that I totally approve: “Announce to your readers that Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the Star Wars saga and that it will produce a spin-off series centered on Jar Jar Binks. »

“Amazon Pigeon”, and why not?

He also suggests writing an article about a particular new service that we let you discover:

“Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of a new pigeon delivery service, dubbed Amazon Pigeon. This service aims to reduce the costs and carbon emissions related to the delivery of parcels, while offering an original and fun experience to customers.

According to Amazon, pigeons are intelligent, fast animals capable of locating themselves in space. They can carry small packages, such as books, DVDs or accessories. Amazon has trained thousands of pigeons in its warehouses, teaching them to recognize customer addresses and avoid obstacles.

To benefit from the Amazon Pigeon service, simply choose this option when ordering on the Amazon website or application. The customer will then receive a QR code which he must print and paste on his mailbox or window. The delivery pigeon will scan the QR code with its beak and drop the package in a small bag hanging from its leg. The customer will receive a notification on his smartphone when the package is delivered. »

What can we conclude from this little experiment? One could imagine April Fools being more subversive or divisive, but it is true that OpenAI and Microsoft have far too much to lose and these companies prefer for the time being to curb their creativity somewhat, which could ultimately prove dangerous.