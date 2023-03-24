I backup sono la risposta alla minaccia ransomware en crescita | Tom’s Hardware

In past we spoke spesso di backup, Consigliandovi più volte i migliori software di backup gratuiti ea pagamento por tenere al sicuro tutti i vostri dati, in modo da potli I will also recover in the malaugurato case this colpiti da un ransomware, a particular malware capable of crittografare all i file presenti sul PC and renderli unrecoverable , unless che non si paghi un riscatto; Se volete saperne di più, abbiamo approfondito l’argomento in this article.

The next March 31 will be the World Backup Day, the world day dedicated to this practice that can be defined by many almost “salvavita”; on occasion of her Giornata Mondiale del Backup Verizon has released a new Data Breach Investigation Reportche mette in luce come gli ransomware attacks have increased by 13% in a single year, Rendering the backup an important yet important release for PMI, government organizations for even single cities that will not have security and their own files.

The Verizon search has also analyzed the points of access, showing how the 40% of the ransomware incidents involve desktop sharing software, while 35% are sent to all emails. According to web applications (15%) and direct installation of the virus from the user (8%), which comes treated in an inganno da file that mascherano molto bene il software malevolo.

In case of ransomware attacks, many organizations tend to I will pay the risk, In this way, I will solve the situation as quickly as possible. Eat repeatiamo always this it is not the right solution, Data that in many cases and malintentionati are not in possession of the key of decryption, or peggio used a ransomware that irreparably damaged the file, rendering it irrecoverable. Standing to report, his 300 incidenti simulati il ​​guadagno medio si attesterebbe sui 178.465 dollarsi, with picchi che potrebbero I will exceed 3 million dollars.

Il backup si configura quindi come una potenta arma di fesa dagli attacchi ransomware ed è fundamentale eseguilo regularmente y salvarne più copié en luoghi diversi, uno dei quali possibly offline (per ne saperne di più, vi mandiamo al nuestro approfondimento sul backup 3 2 1). This, put in place other measures for the prevention of attacks such as the use of one of the best antivirus software, the continuous updating of the operating systems and of the machines that are close to the network, as well as the application of all the security patches Più recenti, contribuiscono a scongiurare attacchi ed evitar situazioni spiacevoli. Obviously, given that the electronic post is one of the main entrance vehicles, human error cannot be ignored and it is opportune to intervene with filters for the mail and for web browsing, unite to a continuous staff training per informalo e tenerlo aggiornato sulle minacce della rete e sulle best practice da adottare per stare al sicuro.