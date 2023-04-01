Il month dei dividendi per antonomasia is maggio. Tuttavia, ci sono alcuni big di Piazza Affari che staccheranno ricchi dividendi ad aprile. Altri saranno less generous, but c’è a security that will distribute a dividend from the yield greater than 20%. Possiamo dire, quindi, che si trovano situazioni per tutti i tipi di investitori. Un fatto, però, è certo cuando il mercato comes traversato da venti di tempesta, le azioni con ricco rendimento sono quelle preferite dagli investitori.

I big di Piazza Affari che staccheranno ricchi dividendi aprile

Tra i primi 40 titoli azionari per capitalizzazione, ad april quella che staccherà the richest dividend is Stellantis. The automobile manufacturer, infatti, on April 24 will issue a dividend of €1.34 that all quotas currently correspond to a performance of other than 8%. The stesso giorno staccherà il dividendo anche Banco BPM with a return of more than 6%.

Another bank that announced the dividend on April 24 at Banca Mediolanum e Unicredit. In the case of Mediolanum Bank You will see distributed a balance of €0.26 that will add up to €0.24 until November 2022. Globally, the dividend yield for 2022 is around 6%. Anche chi ha mancato l’acconto, però, potrà dirsi soddisfatto. Alla chiusura of March 31, infatti, The return on the balance alone will be higher than 3%.

Per Unicredit, invece, il dividendo è pari a circa 1 € ed è quasi raddoppiato rispetto all’anno precedent. At the closing of March 31 also performance Distribuito dall’istituto guide da Andrea Orcel sarebbe stato molto interessante essendo pari at 5.65%.

I big che distribuiscono dividend dal derisory yield

Other than yields greater than 5%on the main list in Piazza Affari Yes, there is also a company that distributes, I don’t know the ridiculous yield. Basti will think titoli eat Campari and Ferrari che historically have always preferred to reinvestire gli utili nella crescita piuttosto che in the remunerazione degli azionisti. Siamo, infatti, in the presence of performances less than 1%.

A soft security that offers a dividend yield of more than 20%

Il top dei dividendibut e offered by Autostrade Meridionali che allo stato attuale has a par yield of 21.54%repeating the exploit dello scorso anno when aveva I decided to distribute part of the “Reserva Straordinaria” per complessivi 140 million euro for a dividend corresponding to a yield of 15.9%.

