“I can see myself having IVF”: Emily Ratajkowski says she is ready to have a baby on her own

Emily Ratajkowski, 31-year-old model and Instagram star, seen as an actress in the film Gone Girl, by David Fincher, revealed in an episode of his podcast High Lowon March 23, 2023, thinking about having a baby alone in the future, using IVF.
If Emily Ratajkowski is no longer talked about for her photos on Instagram, she now assumes her new role as a 100% mother. Mother of a little Sylvester (aged two), whom she had with the producer Sebastian Beard-McClard (her ex-husband from whom she has been divorced since 2022 and who is now targeted by serious accusations), the 31-year-old model would be well offered a little brother or a little sister to her child. In his podcast High Low with EmRatathe one who played the actresses with Ben Affleck in the film Gone Girl, by David Fincher, confided in her desire to have another baby in the years to come, and the possibility of undertaking this process on her own.
“I can see myself having IVF in my late thirties”
Emily Ratajkowski no longer seems to believe in the couple since their divorce from Sebastian Beard-McClard. From now on, the American imagines herself more single than married again. In a question and answer session with his fans for his podcast High Low with EmRatashared on March 23, 2023, she says she is no longer afraid to embark on a new motherhood adventure on her own. “Of course I would like to have other children, I really like being a mother. But I’m not sure I will find someone I would like to raise a child with”, specifies Emily Ratajkowski who would have already inquired about egg freezing. She adds : “Personally, I wouldn’t be afraid to have a child on my own. I’m not saying it’s the best or the only way to do it, but I can see myself doing this in the future – doing IVF in late thirties for Sly to have a little brother or sister.”
Emily Ratajkowski disappointed with men
The young woman, whom the public discovered in the clip Blurred Lines of Robin Thicke, sees himself single for the long term. Although she multiplies the romantic encounters, she doubts that a man can give her the desire to build a duo. “I’m sorry to say this, but men think with their dicks”, she launches in her podcast, visibly little recovered from the failure of her marriage. single mother, Emily Ratajkowski could well remain so for a long time, but she wants to clarify her position on the subject. And in particular, not to denigrate the father of his child: “I want to be careful how I say this because (…) I think having a father is important. But I also want to say that I know a few women very well who have had children on their own and (…) this “They are fantastic mothers, they have wonderful children. I really enjoyed being a single parent. So, personally, I will not be afraid of getting pregnant and giving birth as a single woman.”
