I convinced Banksy to do a special piece of art in my hometown – I was devastated when it was torn down days later – Up News Info

A super STREET art fan who convinced Banksy to do an artwork in his hometown was left heartbroken when the artwork was accidentally destroyed by builders days later.

Jacob Smith, 30, said he spent two years ‘harassing’ the delusional street artist to do stenciled graffiti in Herne Bay, Kent.

Banksy’s Morning is Broken was inadvertently shot by workmen and dumped in a dumpster Credit: Instagram

The coin, which could be worth up to £500,000, was inadvertently shot by workmen and thrown into a skip after it appeared on the wall of an abandoned farmhouse.

Earlier this month it emerged that the piece – which could have sold for millions if still fully intact – was demolished by contractors who had no idea it was a real Banksy.

The remains of the mural, titled Morning is Broken, have since been fished out of a nearby dumpster, but it’s unclear what will happen to the pieces of wall.

It showed a young boy opening corrugated iron curtains with a cat peering out of the 500-year-old building.

Banksy confirmed he was the creator of the piece in a post shared on Instagram a few days later.

Now Mr Smith is determined to keep the piece in the seaside town where it was created, because “the work was done for a purpose – for the benefit of the town”.

He said: “I first emailed Banksy’s office two years ago in case he did something in Herne Bay for an art festival I’m organizing. »

After emailing until the week before the art’s unfortunate end, he finally received the response that his proposals would be presented to the elusive artist.

But on March 14, his girlfriend showed him an Instagram post of the crumbling building.

Mr Smith said: “I felt disbelief and shock when I heard the news. I worked hard to make this happen – so I’m more heartbroken than most.

“I spent so much time nagging him to do a track – and now he did – but no one can see it. »

He thinks it would be a “horrible coincidence” if his emails weren’t the catalyst for the street performer to hit Herne Bay.

The street art collector and occasional dealer lives just 20 minutes from Blacksole Farm where the work, titled Morning is Broken, is mounted.

He hopes the promoters, Kitewood, will return the artwork to the city and display it for all to see.

Mr Smith estimates that after being restored the art could be worth between £300,000 and £500,000.

He added: “He was created in Herne Bay – He should stay in Herne Bay.

“I still can’t believe he made a track, and I’m grateful for that, but I just want him to stay here. »

Banksy’s lover is working on plans for the Kent Street Art Festival, where he wants the restored painting to be showcased with local talent, along with his own collection of original hand-painted signs by the famed anti-march artist -2003 war in London.

The whereabouts of the recent paint are still unclear, but contractors removed the shattered remains from the dumpster after realizing its significance.

Shortly after, rumors that the man himself had been spotted at Blacksole Farm erupted after a mysterious guy wearing a bowler hat was seen.

The art is not the first Banksy to be taken down in Kent, as his work in Margate was taken down by Thanet District Council just hours after he claimed it, and is now removed from the wall by an Essex art gallery to be exhibited at Dreamland.

Kitewood has been approached for comment.