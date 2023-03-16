“I did not say my last word”: the defeat without regrets of Zemmour, by Zemmour

You have to wait for page 323 of “ I didn’t say my last word “, Eric Zemmour’s book, released on March 16, so that the author reveals his true intention: “ The countless articles and books that have been written about me all left me with an impression of deja-vu, deja-read and distorted (…) Journalists took a look at a campaign and at the reasons for my defeat, which was not mine (…) This quasi-official account of my defeat called for a counter-narrative “. Namely his.

So what does Eric Zemmour think of Eric Zemmour’s campaign? ” The only candidate to have climbed so high and descended so low “, he recalls. How high does he judge his personal responsibility for this failure? Less than a year after his rout in the first round (7.07%), stripped of his oversized suit as a candidate for the supreme office, the far-right polemicist is back in that of an essayist. A costume, more familiar, all the more comfortable that the interested party has for new object of study a subject that is not likely to challenge him any legitimacy or right of inventory: himself.

Mélenchon, Wauquiez, Le Pen and Zemmour

The rest of the political class was warned. Eric Zemmour is not the type to keep to himself what he is told. From offs revealed to private conversations published in their great widths, the far-right polemicist has made it a specialty, which was already the main interest, for his fans, of his previous work ” France has not said its last word “. He is no exception to the rule in “I did not say my last word”. A means – sometimes close to autofiction and rather unfair, since he himself sorts out his exchanges with each other – which Jean-Luc Mélenchon pays the price, the first, from page 62.

The thing is known, the two men have known each other for a long time and have, if this is no longer the case today, appreciated. Eric Zemmour recounts their discussions, rather embarrassing for the Insoumis, on the sidelines of the preparations for the debate organized by BFMTV in September 2022 and their agreement on the need to reactivate the “left-right” divide:

“Before the debate, Mélenchon calls me back. He does not hide from me that he had to face the hostility of his relatives, for whom I was “the devil”, with whom one does not speak, even with a large microphone. (…) He continues on his “radicality”, which is according to him a major political tool for rallying his camp: “It was already like that in 2017: it is because I was the most radical on the left that I sucked in the electorate initially tempted by Hamon. You must not hesitate to do the same on the right. Voters will be attracted to you if you are the most radical, especially when the Navy is silent and LR is not audible…”

Marine Le Pen, with whom, he swears, he was locked up in a ” primary in spite of us “. Blame it on the journalists, responsible for both following the RN and Reconquest campaigns! : “ They won by imposing the match on us by small interposed sentences “. An RN candidate, whose lieutenants secretly wrote to Zemmour describing her as ” disappeared “and thinking seriously” to withdraw when the polls plummeted. A tyrannical boss too, who obliged, he would have complained, his dolphin, Jordan Bardella ” to talk like the left to oppose his far-right rival. ” But nothing helps: Marine said, he runs “. A little further : “ She is ready for anything. To all the denials, all the apostasies (…) She had opposed me as the system had opposed her. She gave me to the media vindictiveness as she was thrown in the food since her adolescence “judge Eric Zemmour.

The one who openly dreamed of replacing the right, does not spare his ” amis of the Republicans. ” If you’re going, you’ll need a guy like me. If I go, I’ll need a guy like you “, would have assured him Laurent Wauquiez. We know the rest. Eric Ciotti? ” I will be sorry (if he) becomes my opponent as president of LR “, threatens Eric Zemmour, while explaining that a rapprochement with his friend is unthinkable: “ I think that his departure would be neither admitted nor understood by the activists and LR members who associate us in the same affection “. But he adds, far be it from me, however, to overwhelm poor Ciotti »…

The exercise of self-assessment, especially in politics, most often calls on its authors to be humble, but this is not the case with Eric Zemmour. In her role as Cassandra I wanted to spare my country the torments that I prophesied p.325), Eric Zemmour has the beautiful role: “ It is my cross, my destiny, and my honor. To whom else do we cry out: Save us? » : « We see priests in cassocks blessing me, and soon descendants of the kings of France will call to vote for me. » (page 105), « since my defeat, many French people, young and old, students and retirees, confide in me that they have decided to leave France (page 137). Or even Philippe de Villiers, ecstatic on page 164: “ It’s been decades since I’ve seen the Vendée rise like this for a man “. As a reminder, Eric Zemmour’s score in the first round in Vendée will be 6.11%, below his national average.

“So no, I don’t regret anything”

Concerning the criticisms aimed at his own person, Eric Zemmour is less generous with his reader. However, the one who, through his double role as journalist and candidate, claimed to be the best equipped to face the horrors of a campaign and unravel its pitfalls, has in reality fallen into each of them. Although he devoted an entire chapter (“Mea Culpa”) to the sum of his own ” errors » et « clumsiness », the exercise of contrition is thin. Eric Zemmour confesses some of them, half-heartedly, like his middle finger in Marseille to an opponent. The activists of SOS Racisme beaten up by hooligans during its meeting in Villepinte? A ” provocation “from the group of left-wing activists, simply” expelled manu militari by the security service “. The “Macron assassin” chanted by the crowd at the Trocadéro? The anecdote delivered by the polemicist borders on the ridiculous:

“At the end of the campaign, a friend invites me to dinner at his place. As soon as he arrived, he told me that his children had something to tell me. Two little heads of nine or ten come up to me with lowered eyes: “Mr. Zemmour, we wanted to say sorry. Sorry, because on the day of Trocadéro, we were among those who shouted “Macron assassin”, and we know that it caused you problems”.

The gun pointed in the direction of the press, in October at the Milipol fair, too, a “ kid joke », the manifestation of « this childish and mischievous part which persists in his personality which, he says, earned him a scolding text from one of his aunts – “ It’s crazy, I saw little Eric who was doing stupid things at ten years old! You had the same look! “. His lugubrious appearance in front of the Bataclan, described as “profanation” by some of the victims and their relatives, left him above all with the memory of a ” useless excuse » which the media seized on for « to denounce his alleged brutality “. Same observation for his output on the education of disabled children: “ I would not say it the same way in front of journalists ready to cut the slightest sentence and take it out of context. “. His Russophilia and refusal to take in Ukrainian refugees after the outbreak of war was ” probably the mistake that cost me the most “, he writes. He accuses his former ally, ex-MEP RN Jérôme Rivière, of having twisted his arm on this subject… According to Eric Zemmour, “ there’s really only one mistake the media expects me to acknowledge, and that’s precisely the one I don’t want to give in to because I think they’re wrong and history will prove them wrong : that I regret having given priority in my campaign to the identity of France. They want me to say that I was on the wrong subject ».

Does he regret having started? That question, ” I assure you, I can’t stop being asked (…) I can’t stop asking myself either “. Before a final tribute to his own courage: “ Why did I give up a comfortable situation, not only materially, but psychologically? (…) Every evening, hundreds of thousands of people stopped their activity – work, leisure, DIY, etc. – or delayed their dinner to watch “Face à l’info” (his show on CNews, editor’s note) “. And then the answer comes, a few lines further on, unsurprisingly: “ So no, I don’t regret anything “. Whose fault, then? ” The French are ambivalent: they favor true speech, but when a man rejects the language of wood, they see it as brutality. »