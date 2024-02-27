SAKHIR.- Lewis Hamilton maintained his transfer to Ferrari so quietly that it wasn’t even mentioned to his parents until the day it became official.

The seven-time world champion shook Formula 1 when it was announced on February 1 that he will leave for the Italian team next year, despite having renewed his contract with Mercedes last summer.

‘I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t even tell my parents until the day of the announcement. Nobody knew,” Hamilton said on a BBC podcast. “

“It was something personal. At the end of the day, I had to decide what was best for me,” she added.

Lewis Hamilton (2).jpg Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes prior to pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit, Bahrain, on Thursday, February 23, 2023. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

What subsequently emerged is that the two-year deal he signed with Mercedes — which was announced in August — was actually for one year and with an option for a second, which Hamilton decided not to take up.

Hamilton informed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff of his decision to leave for Ferrari a day earlier during breakfast at Wolff’s home. The two became close friends over time after Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

Hamilton, 39, and Michael Schumacher share the F1 record with seven titles each. The Englishman is the historical leader with his 103 grand prix victories and 104 pole positions.

The desire for Ferrari is not new:

The British driver had indicated in the past how seductive it was to compete with Ferrari, where Schumacher won five of his world championships.

“The opportunity presented itself out of nowhere,” he said. “I didn’t have much time to think and I just had to follow my instinct, so I decided to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Hamilton will begin his final season with Mercedes on Saturday at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

He has not won a race since the Saudi Arabia GP in the penultimate round of the 2021 championship, where Max Verstappen took the first of his three consecutive titles with Red Bull.

Source: AP