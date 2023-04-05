“I don’t blame them”: Dmitry Bivol’s manager says ‘Canelo’ and his team are afraid of a rematch

There is little left to complete a year of that defeat of Saúl Álvarez at the hands of Dmitry Bivol. He ‘Canelo’ he looked bad against the Russian and that’s why It seems difficult for him to seek revenge against him.

At least Dmitry Bivol’s manager finds it difficult for the ‘Canelo’ team to expose him again getting him into the ring against his boy. Is he insinuating that Saúl Álvarez is afraid of the Russian?

Will there be a rematch between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol? / Photo: Getty images

The painful defeat of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol

May 7, 2022 is remembered by the painful defeat of Saúl Álvarez against Bivol. Although it was by decision of the judges, the verdict was a little more closed than what we saw on the ring.

Will there be a rematch between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol? / Photo: Getty images

Dmitry Bivol was superior to ‘Canelo’ in several rounds and his manager, Vadim Kornilovhe does not hesitate in the least to mention it every time he is told about a possible revenge.

after the defeat, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez said that he would seek to fight Bivol again, assuring that he had not lost more than two rounds against the Russian. Vadim Kornilov says that Dmitryhe and the whole team they look favorably on the rematch, but it is clear to him that his boxer won most of the rounds in that fight.

Will there be a rematch between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol? / Photo: Getty images

He doubts that they will expose the Mexican again and he does not blame them

All of the above, Dmitry Bivol’s manager thinks it will be difficult for ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s team to really seek revenge. He believes that they will not expose him again to a defeat like the one he suffered in Las Vegas.

“I think the fans do want a rematch. There is no doubt that it is an attractive fight, since Canelo lost most rounds. I am sure that Canelo also wants revengebut at the same time I don’t think his team wants this fight and They will do everything to avoid revenge. And I don’t blame them”declared, according to retake Fox Sports.

Kornilov also remembered that ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was supposed to seek revenge against Dmitry Bivol in May of this 2023but now he sees him very focused on his fight against John Ryder in Guadalajara.

Will there be a rematch between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol? / Photo: Getty images

We reiterate the question: Are you insinuating that ‘Canelo’ Álvarez avoids fights where he can lose and seeks rivals “by way”?

It may interest you