William Levy continues to give something to talk about on social networks, especially after his recent posts on Instagram that have unleashed new speculation and rumors about his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

In his Instagram stories, the Cuban heartthrob shared a text that is a clear message to all those who criticize him.

“I don’t need to be above anyone to surprise others, I have my essence and I am who I am, I don’t need to believe myself better than anyone, I don’t need to pretend to be something I’m not.“, reads at the beginning of the publication that has a photo of him in the background.

Instagram capture / William Levy

The actor stressed that he knows very well that he will always have fans and detractors around him: “I have already accepted that just as there are people who will love me, There will also be others who will hate me for who I am. and nothing happens, as long as I accept myself and love myself well.”

“I learned not to give importance to other people’s comments, no matter what I do there are going to be people who are going to speak badly about me, that’s why I focus on myself and I don’t give an explanation to anyone. I learned that It is important to surround yourself with people who love you with your natural essencewith your virtues and your defects to improve because that is how it is, no one here is perfect and believing yourself to be superior does not make you the best,” the text adds.

This message from Levy comes one day after Valentine’s Day, the date on which he and Elizabeth They chose to make separate Instagram posts further fueling rumors of another breakup.

“Never too late! Happy Valentine’s Day I hope you had a beautiful day. Thank you always for so much love. Love you all,” the artist wrote in his post along with two photos with which he earned several compliments from his fans.