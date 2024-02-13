MIAMI.- After two years of romantic relationship, Toni Costa confirmed that he and the model Evelyn Beltrán decided to end their courtship. Given this news, the Spanish dancer shared in Hi Da his first statements on the matter.

I feel good, I feel calm. You know that one puts out a statement because it is the fact of what one is going to talk about; So, in the statement everything is said, but if I have to add something it is that we were forced to put this statement because it is already known that they are beginning to speculate, talk, gossip, other relationships and all that is totally false,” declared the Spanish in an interview with Penlope Menchaca.

“Understanding that the most fair thing is to share with people the current situation as a couple. This has already happened months ago; so, we share it now,” added the dancer.

Toni Costa likes Evelyn Beltrn

Toni Costa took advantage of the conversation with Menchaca to thank Evelyn Beltrán for the support she gave him in the last two years.

“To add to you that Evelyn is a super special person, I am very grateful. She was supporting me in many complicated moments that I had in my life. She came to bring me a lot of light, she supported me in many projects on a professional level and I will always be grateful for that, always “said Adamari López’s ex-partner, who refused to reveal the reason that led to the breakup.

“We broke up just because, like any couple ends. We are not the first nor the last… what is said in the statement is what we are basically willing to share with people; the rest, well, is our thing, an intimate and private thing that I will always respect,” Costa concluded.

Before both celebrities made their breakup public, a comment from Adamari López, Toni’s ex-partner and mother of her daughter Alaa, ignited social networks and fueled speculation about the state of the relationship between the dancer and the actress. influencer.

In the second episode of his program Ada and Chiqui From Show, The Puerto Rican commented that for her it is essential to be careful with the statements that she and Toni make on screen, since they must protect Alaa’s well-being. She noted that a few years ago, in a program, they asked her about the dancer’s relationship, something that was uncomfortable for the girl, since she was not aware of the situation.

“I was once on the program The hot tablewhen they were at the premiere, and they asked me about Toni, it was a question that had to do with a partner that Toni had or has, I don’t know,” he said.