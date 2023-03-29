“I fought for him”: Mathieu (Top Chef 2023) makes a small statement to his brother Jacques

Last week, during the fourth episode of Top Chef 2023, Jacques Lagarde was eliminated. But the candidate was nevertheless able to count on his brother, still in place, to represent him.
New week of competition for all Top Chef candidates. All ? Almost ! It has been a few episodes that eliminations have been raining down in the culinary competition broadcast every Wednesday on M6. Last week, viewers had to say goodbye to Jacques Lagarde. The candidate then evolved with his brother, Mathieu, in a challenge imposed by Yann Couvreur, where they had to imagine a dessert stimulating the five senses. But his talent was not enough to amaze the star pastry chef’s taste buds.
Top Chef 2023 : Mathieu achieves a superb blow against a best worker in France
An elimination full of emotion for the candidate, who has so far traveled Oceania with his partner, settling in particular in New Zealand where they were at the helm of the Amisfield restaurant, in which they won the three Hats , equivalent to the three stars of the famous and feared Michelin Guide. After this success, his meeting with his partner made him move to Spain, before his participation in Top Chef 2023. And for the fifth week of competition, Jacques was in all his brother’s thoughts. Because tonight, Mathieu had to face a major challenge: that of creating breaded poultry in a very short time. If the dish looks simple, you have to be sure that the meat does not dry out, and that the breadcrumbs are perfectly toasted. The event was also full-bodied by the presence of the best worker in France Emmanuel Renaut. But Mathieu’s talent spoke, and he won this segment of the contest, earning his team four points to avoid the elimination round: “It makes me very happy! I’m quite proud of myself, because it was hard, but I fought in the arena with the lions, I’m happy.”
Mathieu LagardeTop Chef 2023) thinks of his eliminated brother
While his brother didn’t have a chance to beat Danny in The Secret Brigade – being therefore definitively eliminated – Mathieu is still in the competition: “I dedicate this victory to my whole team, to my boss, and to Jacques of course. And I really fought for him.” It remains to be seen how far this young kitchen prodigy will go in the coming weeks of Top Chef 2023…