I got my flight refunded with ChatGPT, the trick

London, a morning in March, at Gatwick airport. Here, as in France, strikes are particularly numerous and the transport sector is one of the most affected. I have to go back to Lisbon and after a first canceled train, here I am changing station to finally leave for the airport located in the south of the metropolis, 45 kilometers away.

Phew! My plane was finally late, and I no longer have to rush to get to the boarding gate on time. Here I am, moreover, waiting for hours. To finally hear the airport loudspeakers announce the verdict: the TAP Portugal flight to Lisbon is simply cancelled.

Alternatively, a shuttle to Heathrow, London’s main airport, located an hour away. Another flight awaits me there later in the afternoon. The company organizes the transfer by bus, without fail. But here is already 4 hours behind on the scale, while we were to take off at 10:30 am. I know that already, despite the very good organization of TAP Air Portugal, it’s time for me to ask for a refund.

Quicker and easier reimbursement

The troubles continued that day, when the plane from Heathrow was also delayed. 3 more hours, for a total of 7 cumulative hours. At this level, we no longer only count reimbursement, but already the desire to seek damages for the expenses incurred, and our ruined agenda.

Back in Lisbon, here I am wondering about the rights given to me in this kind of situation, just to support my argument with the company’s customer service, for fear that they will take advantage of my ignorance on the subject. To save time, and while the tech news only talks about ChatGPT, I decide to test the conversational assistant boosted to the AI ​​on this question. The result was disconcerting.

I remembered seeing a particularly popular video on the subject. Posted by another traveler, it went viral last February on Instagram. She then explained how ChatGPT had helped her to write her request for reimbursement of plane tickets. She had garnered no less than 3.7 million views, and her reimbursement.

To refine her text, the latter had told the artificial intelligence to offer her a well-balanced message, in which we would find firmness, a bit of passive-aggressive, and courtesy. Of course, companies don’t operate solely on the motivation of their customers to get a refund, but who knows, how much of a difference a message can make?

How ChatGPT helped me

For my part, I always had in mind this story of charge more than the ticket price. With 7 hours of delay and a real road-trip on the outskirts of London, I still had to cancel my plans in Lisbon, pay for my meals and take an Uber to return late at night from the airport to my home. It is on this point that ChatGPT particularly helped me.

After a first message asking him to write me a request for reimbursement, I asked him to refine his answer by adding references to the texts of the law, and this request for reimbursement of damages. Reading his answer, I had everything. From very clear wording to references to the texts of the European regulations mentioning my rights. Article 19 of the Montreal Convention, which stipulates that the company is liable in the event of damage suffered by the passenger due to a flight delay, was also mentioned.

Verdict ?

TAP Air Portugal took some time to respond to me. The fault is certainly a colossal amount of requests in recent weeks, following multiple flight delays and cancellations. But they answered me, and refunded me well. The total amount was calculated according to the lump sum compensation corresponding to the rules in force in Europe (see the different amounts of reimbursement below).

This means that I have received a refund that is much higher than the price of the original plane ticket, but that only corresponds to the damages. The price of the plane ticket is not reimbursed, because the company offered me an alternative flight from Heathrow, avoiding having to see me reimbursed within 7 days and leaving me on my own to return to Lisbon that day.

In view of my transparent knowledge of my rights on time, they were also quick to offer me the option of receiving compensation directly to my bank account, rather than in the form of e- credit on their site.

In the same way that ChatGPT can be perfectly useful to help you build your CV (read our tutorial here), the conversational tool will now also be your real concierge and personal legal assistant. Like what, technology can also protect us, sometimes.

European law and lump sum compensation

Let’s end all the same with a little bit of teaching. The use of ChatGPT should not exempt us from remembering the different texts and the overall operation of refunds.

European regulation: in the event of flight delay or cancellation, the European regulation protects you at the level of article 261/2004. This regulation applies both to all those who take off from a country of the European Union and all those who land within a country of the European Union.

Fixed compensation: Within the European regulations, companies must pay compensation to their travelers in the event of a delay of more than 3 hours or flight cancellation. The amounts depend on the distance traveled on the flight. At less than 1500 kilometers, the compensation is 250 euros. Between 1500 and 3500 kilometers or for any intra-community flight, the compensation will be 400 euros. Finally, for flights over 3,500 kilometers, the payment increases to 600 euros if at least 4 hours late, and 300 euros otherwise.

Montreal Convention: on a more international scale, this agreement makes it possible to clearly link your delays, flight cancellation or loss of luggage with the responsibilities of an airline. It may be interesting to go there for your trips to other continents. To do this, go to the website of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations: for passengers with reduced mobility and disabled people, the EASA regulations provide protection in the event of companies failing to take charge of their passengers. The texts stipulate providing assistance so that they can travel comfortably and safely (access to mobility equipment, simplified boarding and disembarking).

International conventions on air transport: in addition to the Montreal Convention, there is the Montreal Protocol and the Warsaw Convention. Depending on the country, the different laws in force differ but are generally based on these texts, under national legislation. In addition to delays, cancellations and loss or damage to baggage, these texts also govern passenger injury or death.

Finally, a useful tip to increase your reimbursements and compensation : choose to travel by taking an online bank payment card with you. Like Fortuneo, which offers three cards with significant coverage and assistance guarantees, you will be able to increase your compensation amounts, take care of your loved ones or your repatriations, as well as access airport lounges. in the event of significant delays. Boursorama Banque, in the same way, offers this kind of cover on its Ultim (free) and Metal card.