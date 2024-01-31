“I haven’t been able to see it since the first time”

Anuel AA is in the process of seeing and sharing with his daughter Cattleya, the result of the relationship he had with Yailin La Más Viral. This was confirmed by him during the Pegasus World Cup 2024 event, which he attended with his girlfriend Laury Saavedra.

During the event’s red carpet, the Puerto Rican artist opened up about the little girl and acknowledged that He has not seen her since her birth in March of last year.

“We are in the process of seeing the girl. I haven’t been able to see her yet since the first time I saw her. I would love to share with her and have her in my life”said the singer to the Telemundo microphones.

He also acknowledged that one of his priorities is to ensure that the baby’s environment and upbringing is in a “healthy circle.” “The most important thing for me right now is raising my children, and being able to educate them correctly as I was educated too”added Anuel AA, implying that he would not be entirely happy with what is currently happening in his daughter’s environment.

We remember that in recent months Cattleya’s mother has made several headlines for her relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been accused of domestic violence by Wanda Díaz, Yailin’s mother.

In addition to Cattleya, Anuel AA has two more children from different mothers.