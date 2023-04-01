“I laughed so much”, “I love this game”: Internet users conquered by Your life in gameX, the new entertainment of Nagui and Bruno Guillon

This Saturday, April 1, Nagui and Bruno Guillon presented Your life in games on France 2. On Twitter, many viewers said they were won over by this new entertainment.
Nagui and Bruno Guillon wet the shirt on France 2. This Saturday April 1, the two animators presented the first number of Your life at stake, a new entertainment whose objective is to make 300 candidates present in the public play around questions of general knowledge and physical tests related to their hobbies. To help the participants, the two presenters must lend themselves to the game and take up challenges, each more improbable than the other, such as throwing themselves against a door, risking a shower fully clothed or getting viscous slime in the face. In the final, a randomly selected contestant can hope to win up to €2,000 per month for ten years by answering questions about their own life.
“A show where the hosts risk their physical integrity for the candidates”
The least we can say is that the filming of Your life at stake was trying for Nagui, who had to consult an osteopath after being injured on a test. “I do not believe that there is a program in France where the hosts risk their physical integrity for the candidates”, he said at a press conference. And to confide about his sidekick: “I have more than respect for Bruno, I have love for him. From there, everything is extremely simple and healthy. We played the game and no one wants to get a cream pie!” If the two companions took pleasure in hosting this new show, viewers loved seeing them having fun together on their television screens.
Internet users praise Nagui and Bruno and Guillon’s new game
On Twitter, many Internet users said they were won over by the concept of Your life at stake. These latter have been seduced by the duo formed by Nagui and Bruno Guillon and especially appreciated seeing that the two animators were able not to take themselves seriously. “This duo is legendary, the new show is incredible! I laughed so much, I love it! This kind of show was missing”, “Excellent evening in front of Your life in games on France 2 with the formidable duo Nagui and Bruno Guillon. We hope to see you again together at the animation of other programs”, can we read on the social network at the blue bird. A great success!
