MIAMI.- In August 2021, Christina Applegate revealed that he suffered multiple sclerosis . After almost three years of this news, the actress American spoke last night about this subject in an interview he gave to ABC.

In the program Good Morning Americathe 52-year-old performer revealed details about what her life is like on a daily basis when she suffers from this autoimmune disease, which affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system).

I live like in hell. I don’t go out much, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I am very grateful, said Christina Applegate.

I will never wake up and say: ‘this is incredible.’ I’ll just tell you that. That’s not going to happen. I wake up and remember it every day. But you might get to a point where it works a little better. Right now I’m isolating myself and that’s how I deal with it, by not going anywhere, because I don’t want to. “It’s difficult,” he added.

Christina Applegate thanks friends for support

Regarding the aforementioned support, I highlighted three friends and colleagues: Linda Cardellini, Selma Blair and Jamie-Lynn Siegler, but the last two also suffer from the same pathology.

In addition to the illness, Christina Applegate also brought up her participation in the last edition of the Emmys, in which she was applauded when presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series alongside the gala’s presenter Anthony Anderson, with the one who approached the stage holding onto his arm.

Actually, I fainted a little. People were like, ‘Oh, you were so funny,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t even know what I said.’ I don’t know what I was doing. It scared me so much that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really loved, it was a beautiful thing, she remembered.

Now 49 years old, Christina Applegate reported on August 10, 2021 that she had the disease.

“It’s been a strange journey, but I’ve been supported by people who I know also have this disease,” Applegate said. It has been a difficult road, but as we all know, the road continues, he added. “Now I ask you to respect privacy while I go through this situation,” he commented in another publication.

Embed Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. Its been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. Its been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Embed As one of my friends that has MS said we wake up and take the indicated action. And thats what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

About multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive conditions.

More than 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with MS worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Nearly one million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis of MS in the United States, the nonprofit organization says.