“I love it”: Fans celebrate King Charles for his German

During his visit to Germany, King Charles impressed with several speeches held in German. But where does the monarch actually speak the language so well?

Berlin – As the first ever monarch King Charles III (74) now has the honor of giving a speech in the Bundestag. At this historical moment, Charles switched from German to English and back again with seemingly no effort. On the evening of the first day of his inaugural visit to Germany, the monarch delighted the guests at the state banquet in Bellevue Palace with a speech in German.

“Good work, King Charles!”: Monarch causes enthusiasm with speeches in German

“I’ve found that I’ve actually been to Germany more than forty times – this of course shows how important our relationships are to me, but also, I’m afraid, how long I’ve been around,” said King Charles in perfect German and not only amazed those present at the state banquet with his pronunciation. Royal fans are also enthusiastic on social media.

“I love hearing him speak in German. Sounds great! Our language is very difficult, but he masters it”an impressed Instagram user commented on Charles’ speech at the state banquet. “My German-born husband was very impressed with his perfect accent. He said it’s impossible to tell it’s not his native language. I think the Brits are so lucky to have Charles as their king.”according to another reaction on the Royal Family’s Instagram account. “German is a difficult language. Good work, King Charles!” – the comments below the video from the state banquet read something like this.

King Charles III in Germany: This is how you see the state visit on March 30th on TV At 10:30 a.m., ZDF will show a ZDF special on King Charles’ speech in the Bundestag. RTL has “Point 12 Special – King Charles in Germany” at 11:00 a.m. Phoenix shows the King’s speech in the Bundestag from 12 p.m. and a summary of the visit to Berlin at 5:30 p.m.

Why is King Charles III speaking? so good German?

It is no coincidence that King Charles speaks German so perfectly. Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022) had German roots, Charles’ father Prince Philip (99, † 2021) was almost fluent in the language. Prince Philip’s mother Alice von Battenberg (84, † 1969) and his father Prince Andreas of Greece (62, † 1944) both come from German noble families. Philip made sure that Charles also learned the German language.

During his state visit to Germany, King Charles gives some of his speeches in German. (Photomontage) © IMAGO/photothek/i Images

If King Charles’ state visit to France hadn’t been postponed due to the protests there, he would have been able to shine with his French on the spot. In addition to English, French and German, Charles III speaks. also Welsh and some Gaelic. In Germany, King Charles not only scores with his profound language skills, but also with his sense of humor. When meeting supporters at the Brandenburg Gate a fan’s gift caused Charles to burst out laughing. Sources used: instagram.com