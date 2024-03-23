Three frozen years I survived as a pedestrian in the capital of the decaying empire. I would walk alone for more than a mile to the supermarket and then put the groceries into a heavy backpack that hung on my back on the way home. I only used public transport buses to go to the cinemas in the north of the city on weekends. In the neighborhood where I lived, there were no subway stations.

I didn’t work for anyone except myself. He wrote from nine in the morning until noon and, after taking a nap, from three to six in the afternoon. I stopped writing when my back and buttocks hurt. On my work table there were no flowers or photos or gods or virgins, just a laptop that defied memory and challenged inventiveness. I didn’t know what I would write about when I sat down to write. I let the mutinous voices in my head speak to me, voices that I only managed to silence when I resigned myself to writing what they, insolent, dictated to me. Writing then was a mutiny and a rebellion, an assault on honor and a lustful conspiracy.

After writing, I would wear a shabby sports outfit and go running even when it was snowing or raining. She was running fast, as if she were fleeing from something, as if she were escaping from my past, as if she were chasing the promised land. I wasn’t interested in protecting myself from bad weather. I liked to get wet from rain or snow. I didn’t have an umbrella at home. Sunny days were less fertile for writing than days hit by a storm. I myself was all the time a cloudy day. I myself wanted to write as if it were a torrential rain, a discharge of thunder and lightning, an incessant snowfall. I myself was the bad weather.

He never lit the fireplace. I tried to do it once and the fire department came because the apartment filled with smoke. I didn’t know how to cook nor was I interested in learning. I bought food in cans or plastic containers, heated it, and ate dinner while watching the news on television. Then I watched celebrity talk shows. I had been a celebrity. I didn’t want to be that again. I wanted to be an underground writer.

He had a landline in the apartment, but he did not answer the calls, preferring that they go directly to the voice message that he had left recorded with strict verbal austerity. Sometimes it was my father calling me from his office or my mother reminding me of a family anniversary or a religious holiday. She listened to his voices on the answering machine, without picking up the phone, punishing them with my silence. I didn’t want to talk to them, I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I wanted to break up with my family, with my entire family, not only with my parents, but also with my brothers, with my uncles, with my cousins. I wanted to break with my country, with my religion, with my lovers, with my past. I wanted to be free like I had never allowed myself to be. Everything he had to say, he said by writing. Afterwards he preferred to be silent, as if he were saving words to write, feverish, the next morning.

Once a week, I would walk to the bank and withdraw cash. She had enough money to live for five years without working for anyone, writing three hours in the morning and three more in the afternoon. After those five years, I would run out of money. Then two things could happen: if I had managed to publish a book, my first book, I would live off the royalties from that book and those that would hopefully come later; and if no one published my book, if I failed as a writer, I would shoot myself. He was willing to be a writer to the last consequences. I didn’t want to pursue any job that would divert or distract me from writing six hours a day, including Sundays. I was born to be a writer and I clung to that certainty like a castaway would cling to a tire on the high seas.

From my work desk on the second floor overlooking Thirty-fifth Street, I watched the squirrels jump along the branches of the trees, the pretty girls walking to the Jesuit university, the illustrious writer jogging past. next to his wife, to a Spanish prince who was studying at the nearby university, to the caravan of black cars of the president of the nation that, out of respect for the peaceful neighborhood, did not wail its sirens. Life seemed to be out there. Life was theirs, determined, animated, eager to succeed. That seemed like the right, honorable life, the life I should live. But I was only interested in the incorrect and dishonorable life of the rebellious, mutinous, insolent writer, who locked himself away to invent another life, a better life.

A woman across the sea sent me letters in English and French. An injured man wrote me handwritten letters and sent them to my house via fax, asking me to come back. A businessman offered me a prime-time television program. A former boss promised me that if he returned to television, he would double my salary. A very rich uncle warned me to be careful with the things he wrote, because the family forgave sin, but not scandal. I didn’t answer anyone. My seditious response was to write, keep writing.

At eight in the morning I had eggs and toast for breakfast in a cafe run by a South Korean couple, half a street from my apartment. While I drank one coffee after another to tone myself up, I read the day’s newspapers printed on paper, since then there were no cell phones or Internet. He attentively followed the political intrigues of the declining empire, passionately read the obituaries, took note of the famous artists who would be interviewed that night on television programs, and kept an eye on the films that premiered on Fridays in the theaters north of the city. city, passing the embassies. What interested me most in the newspapers was reading who had died. When I die, I want to be buried in the university cemetery, I had written on my computer.

Near the university, there was a foreign press store where I bought newspapers in Spanish. Reading them, he thought: if I manage to publish the novel, I will move far away, to the other side of the sea. However, that dream seemed to be undermined or undermined by the delicate texture of fantasies that would not be fulfilled, by illusions that would end up being hallucinations.

Three frozen years I survived as a pedestrian in the capital of the decaying empire. After the third year, the book was published on the other side of the sea. One afternoon when it was snowing, I walked to the post office, I found a yellow envelope in the postal box, I opened it with trembling hands and it was the book, my novel. Moved, I walked a few blocks under the snow, entered a religious temple, sat on the last bench and, after shedding a few tears, I thought that this book had saved my life.