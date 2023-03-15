“I sell photos of feet”: a tiktoker showed how she earns millions per month with her cell phone

The young woman was interviewed and pointed out that she had 135 thousand euros in her bank account. Fetishes and the most unexpected themes break into the networks

The ways of earning money through the internet have become more and more diverse. Selling a product through ecommerce, investing in cryptocurrencies and achieving views on YouTube and Spotify are just some of the current mechanisms. However, platforms like OnlyFans, which allow you to sell photos of any content have taken center stage in recent years.

Tiktoker showed how much he earns selling foot photos

Already in 2021, OnlyFans had more than 150 million subscribers around the world, who they spent about 2.3 billion dollars in the purchase of content or subscriptions.

The platform in question became known for allowing users to upload uncensored images and offer subscriptions in exchange for gaining access to them. Pornographic productions and the most unexpected fetishes have emerged since the launch of this social network.

In this sense, the tiktoker @lost_cristian is dedicated to taking to the streets to ask random people “how much they earn” and “what they work for”. Said content creator was surprised by the amount that a young woman responded to him and decided to inquire about how she earned her income. “135 thousand euros,” said the interviewee. Immediately afterwards, the tiktoker asked the young woman what she does, answering “I sell foot photos on Instagram” and added: “Many people like it. My feet or my cousin’s.”

The content that generates the most views, especially on these short video platforms (Tik Tok included), is usually the most unexpected. To travel, investments and make-up, the fungus treatments in finger and toenails, pimples or skin rashes and even earwax extraction with a microscope are topics that are also surprising due to their impact.

OnlyFans: what it is and how much you earn in dollars for hot videos

Weeks ago, the Argentine actress, host and businesswoman Florencia Peña decided to venture into the world of adult content creators.

For this, he chose the Uruguayan platform Divas Play, in which share “hot” photos and videos that you can’t post on other networks social because they are censored. In addition, being based abroad, the actress can charge in dollars for the content that she publishes.

In this way, the host joins the list of Argentine celebrities who join this type of network –like Cazzu, the queen of trap, who charges for her hot photos and videos–, who hide a business that moves millions, led by the controversial Only Fans.

In dialogue with iProUP, the Argentine behind the Twitter account @ superturka69, a network in which she has more than 21,000 followers, tells iProUP that approximately 10 years ago she began to be a model and After a while, she entered the world of erotic modeling.

The content creator revealed that the monthly subscription to your profile has a value of u$s25although they usually make discounts of 50% and 60%, for which users end up paying around $12.